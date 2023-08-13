Boat found abandoned after hit-and-run crash on Lake Winnipesaukee

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a hit-and-run boat crash that took place Saturday night on Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, N.H., officials said.

At around 11 p.m., State Police Marine Patrol and Wolfeboro police responded to a report of a crash on Lake Winnipesaukee, according to a statement released by New Hampshire State Police.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found an abandoned 50-foot SeaRay registered in Windham, N.H., that had crashed into an unoccupied boat docked nearby before washing up on rocks in Winter Harbor, according to the statement. There were no injuries reported in the crash.