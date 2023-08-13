Boat found abandoned after hit-and-run crash on Lake Winnipesaukee

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a hit-and-run boat crash that took place Saturday night on Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, N.H., officials said.
At around 11 p.m., State Police Marine Patrol and Wolfeboro police responded to a report of a crash on Lake Winnipesaukee, according to a statement released by New Hampshire State Police.
Upon arriving at the scene, police found an abandoned 50-foot SeaRay registered in Windham, N.H., that had crashed into an unoccupied boat docked nearby before washing up on rocks in Winter Harbor, according to the statement. There were no injuries reported in the crash.
The male operator of the SeaRay boat, whose identity was not released, left the scene of the crash before police arrived, according to the statement. The operator and several passengers departed in a blue 1997 Well Craft boat registered in Pelham that was seen heading toward Tuftonboro. The boat that transported them was later found docked at a home in Tuftonboro, State Police said.
An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.
