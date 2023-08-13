Crash into Taunton clinic poised to open Monday highlights need for services

Then, early Sunday morning, a truck crashed through the front of the building.

The first patient’s appointment was booked for Monday afternoon, the handful of medical professionals and counselors on staff at Pathway to Recovery were set, and the little Taunton storefront had a temporary sign hung over the doorway to the waiting room.

“We were just devastated by this,” said Fitzgerald, a nurse practitioner who co-owns the business with her husband and a business partner, later Sunday morning. “It’s just another blow in the opioid epidemic.”

Taunton police said a Toyota Tundra pickup truck crashed through the front wall of the clinic at 59 Broadway shortly after 2 a.m. after bouncing off of three parked cars. The driver fled the scene on foot, police said in a statement, but officers tracked down the 22-year-old man, who was uninjured, at home.

Advertisement

The driver was evaluated, the statement said, and then taken to a hospital. Police are “taking steps to connect the driver with appropriate services,” according to the statement, and no charges had been filed as of Sunday evening. He was not identified, and a spokesperson said no further information was available.

Photos taken at the scene after the crash and shared by Fitzgerald show half of the truck protruding from the building as police investigate. Wreckage and debris fill the office.

Fitzgerald said she originally worked in pain management, but changed her focus to addiction when she saw clients struggling with it.

“Addiction treatment has been the most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life,” she said. “It’s just great to see people get better and just kind of reclaim all the things they lost through addiction.”

The crash will delay the clinic’s opening in the Broadway spot potentially for months, and it comes as Taunton, a city of around 60,000 people, has seen several treatment options close as the opioid crisis continues to grip the region.

Advertisement

“There’s a really severe need,” Fitzgerald said.

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell had words of praise for Fitzgerald and her business partner, Joy Camara, in a statement that said, “there has been a need for additional treatment providers in our region for many years as we have seen an increase in addiction and substance use disorders.”

“Beth Fitzgerald and Joy Camara are amazing practitioners who have been in the city for a long time and have a deep understanding of the needs and challenges in Taunton,” O’Connell said. “We are very lucky to have their expertise and dedication to rely upon as we continue to navigate the opioid crisis.”

She said the city’s Taunton Opiate Task Force is working on improving aid to “drug endangered children” and is looking for creative ways to use funding from the state and from opioid lawsuit settlements.

The Taunton recovery community has been rocked in recent months, first by the closure of multiple sites of the Recovery Connection Centers of America this spring, following federal criminal charges of health care fraud.

The company, plus its owner and former supervisory counselor, were charged in a March criminal complaint. The owner, Michael Brier, 60, of Newton, is additionally charged with aggravated identity theft, money laundering, and obstruction.

Also, Morton Hospital has moved to close its detox facility, with owners Steward Health Care saying it needs the beds for other purposes. Morton will move its 32 beds that had been in place for treating people with addiction problems back into general use — though about half have been used for purposes other than substance-abuse treatment already.

Advertisement

And Steward will move the detox program to Dorchester’s Carney Hospital, where it will reconstitute with 25 beds, according to documents filed with the state in March.

Steward wrote in filings that it’s aware the change “will affect the Taunton community.”

Marsha Richardson, who runs a recovery-outreach effort at Baptist Church of All Nations in Taunton and works with the mayor’s task force on opioids, decried the Taunton area’s shortage of treatment options.

“There’s fewer and fewer,” Richardson said. “That’s just the reality.”

The planned closure of the hospital detox beds hits especially hard, she said, as that’s difficult to replicate and offers an important gateway for people seeking help.

State Senator Marc Pacheco said providing good health care services overall is a problem in many communities outside the immediate Boston area.

“Whether you look at access to health care around treatment for opioid addiction, or whether you look at veterans housing or whether you look at health care access for maternity services — basic access to health care is less available when you come into the southeastern part of the state,” said the Taunton Democrat in a phone interview Sunday afternoon.

Fitzgerald, who said she worked at Recovery Connection before it closed, said she is determined to get her new clinic working to provide some services immediately before she can open its doors after repairs.

Advertisement

In the meantime, she said, she expects her staff, which includes three nurses, two doctors, and a therapist, to try telehealth and possibly rent temporary space.

“We’re looking at this as a setback,” she said. “We’ll continue to provide services. We don’t care if we’re in a cardboard box.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.