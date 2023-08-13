Coast Guard searches for missing fisherman off Nantucket

A search was underway Sunday evening for a missing fisherman off the coast of Nantucket, officials said.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Diolanda Caballero said the crew of Gaston’s Legacy, a fishing vessel from Nantucket, reported at about 8 p.m. Saturday that a crewman was missing.
A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod and a motor lifeboat from Station Brant Point responded to the scene about 5 miles off the island’s southern coast to conduct searches that lasted through the night, Caballero said. The Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane also responded.
Replacement crews took over the air and surface searches early Sunday morning and were relieved around noon, when another helicopter crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Maurice Jester took over the search.
The commercial fishing vessel Lady Samira was also assisting in the search Sunday afternoon, and the Nantucket Port Authority had lifeguards conducting a land search as well, Caballero said.
Gaston’s Legacy remained at sea Sunday to assist in the search, she said.
