Coast Guard searches for missing fisherman off Nantucket

A search was underway Sunday evening for a missing fisherman off the coast of Nantucket, officials said.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Diolanda Caballero said the crew of Gaston’s Legacy, a fishing vessel from Nantucket, reported at about 8 p.m. Saturday that a crewman was missing.

A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod and a motor lifeboat from Station Brant Point responded to the scene about 5 miles off the island’s southern coast to conduct searches that lasted through the night, Caballero said. The Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane also responded.