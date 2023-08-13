Falmouth man pleads guilty to sending bomb threat to Arizona official after Trump’s election loss

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 26 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

James W. Clark, 38, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of making a threatening interstate communication, the justice department said in a statement.

A Falmouth man pleaded guilty last week to charges of sending a bomb threat in 2021 to Katie Hobbs, who was then Arizona’s secretary of state, according to the US Department of Justice.

Clark, who was arrested by the FBI in 2021, sent the threat to Hobbs, who is now governor of Arizona, following the 2020 presidential election, in which former president Donald Trump lost in that state by more than 10,000 votes and claimed without evidence that it was flawed by fraud.

Advertisement

On or around Feb. 14, 2021, Clark sent a message addressed to Hobbs through a form on the website of the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, Election Division, according to the justice department statement.

Clark wrote that Hobbs needed to “resign by Tuesday February 16th by 9 am or the explosive device impacted in her personal space will be detonated,” the statement said.

Shortly after sending the message, Clark conducted online searches that included Hobb’s full name in conjunction with the words “how to kill” and “address,” the statement said. He also conducted online searches involving the Boston Marathon bombing a few days later, on or around Feb. 18.

The FBI in Phoenix are investigating the case with assistance from the FBI’s Boston division, the statement said.

“Americans who serve the public by administering our voting systems should not have to fear for their lives simply for doing their jobs,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in the statement. “Only by protecting those who administer the election process can we ensure that the right to vote, itself, is protected.”

Advertisement

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.