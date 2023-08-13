Four injured in weekend shootings in Egleston Square, Roxbury, Dorchester

The weekend violence began Friday night, when police were called to 3080 Washington St. in Egleston Square, at the boundary of Roxbury and Jamaica Plain, just before 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokesperson.

Four people were injured over the weekend in three separate shootings in Egleston Square, Roxbury, and Dorchester, Boston police said.

Two men were found suffering gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals, Tavares said. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Three shootings took place on Saturday night in a span of 45 minutes, beginning at 8:41 p.m. when police responded to a report of shots fired at Wales Street and Browning Avenue in Dorchester, according to Tavares. Ballistic evidence was recovered at nearby Harambee Park but no injuries were reported, she said.

Ten minutes later, police were called to Pleasant Street and Savin Hill Avenue in Dorchester for a report of a person shot and found a victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries, Tavares said. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

At 9:24 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Hollander and Crawford streets in Roxbury, where a victim was found and taken to a hospital with injuries that were also described as non-life-threatening, Tavares said.

No arrests were reported. Each of the shootings is under investigation by Boston police, Tavares said.

