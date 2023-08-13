Hudson is latest Middlesex County town hit by break-ins targeting South Asian families

“Residential break-ins are infrequent for Hudson, but regionally there is an increase exhibiting similar patterns,” police said.

Since Friday afternoon, Hudson police have responded to two break-ins at unoccupied homes, according to a statement released by the Hudson Police Department. The only connection between the victims is that they are of Indian descent. Evidence from both break-ins suggests that thieves gained entry to the homes through second-floor windows, according to the statement.

Hudson police are investigating residential break-ins targeting South Asian families, officials said Sunday, following burglaries at the homes of South Asian residents in more than a half-dozen other Middlesex County towns.

The reported break-ins are consistent with a string of similar crimes in Boston’s western suburbs, where thieves appear to be targeting the homes of South Asian residents who are away on vacation. More than a dozen similar crimes have been reported since January in Weston, Sudbury, Lincoln, Hopkinton, Chelmsford, Burlington, and Carlisle, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

“We want to get the message out that this is happening,” Ryan said in an interview with the Globe this month. “The thieves appear to be targeting the homes of Indian American and Asian American families that are away. They are going into the houses and finding lots of unsecured gold jewelry and cash.”

Hudson police advised residents who might be traveling to make their homes look like they are occupied, lock all doors and windows, and make use of any alarms, security devices, or motion lights that might be available. Police also encouraged residents who are going away to arrange for trusted neighbors to pick up mail and keep a watchful eye on unattended homes.

An investigation into the break-ins is ongoing.

