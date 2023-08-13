Man dies in apparent drowning in Merrimack River in Haverhill

A man died in an apparent drowning after falling from a boat into the Merrimack River in Haverhill on Saturday night, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

At 11:47 p.m., police responded to Marianna’s Marina at 72 Coffin Ave. to help rescue a man who had reportedly suffered a medical emergency on a boat and fallen into the river, Tucker’s office said in a statement.

The man was pulled onto a dock and taken to Merrimack Valley Hospital in Haverhill, where he was pronounced dead, Tucker’s office said. His identity was not released pending the notification of his family.