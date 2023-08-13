Man dies in apparent drowning in Merrimack River in Haverhill

A man died in an apparent drowning after falling from a boat into the Merrimack River in Haverhill on Saturday night, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.
At 11:47 p.m., police responded to Marianna’s Marina at 72 Coffin Ave. to help rescue a man who had reportedly suffered a medical emergency on a boat and fallen into the river, Tucker’s office said in a statement.
The man was pulled onto a dock and taken to Merrimack Valley Hospital in Haverhill, where he was pronounced dead, Tucker’s office said. His identity was not released pending the notification of his family.
The boat was docked when the man fell into the water, Glen Johnson, Essex County District Attorney spokesperson, said in an email to the Globe.
Foul play is not suspected. The death is under investigation by State Police and the Haverhill Police Department, Tucker’s office said.
