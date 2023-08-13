Museum commemorates Provincetown’s LGBTQ past, present

And for K. David Weidner, the museum’s executive director, the exhibit is long overdue.

But now, as part of an emerging, more inclusive look at Provincetown and its history, the museum has opened its first permanent display about the LGBTQ presence on this colorful, quirky tip of Cape Cod.

PROVINCETOWN — The Provincetown Museum long focused on the Pilgrims’ landfall here in 1620, skirting not only its effect on Native Americans, but also avoiding the contributions of LGBTQ people who made the town a globally known haven for gay residents and visitors.

“It was time to tell a new story, and to tell a story that is relevant,” said Weidner, who has led the museum and adjacent Pilgrim Monument since 2017. “We have become a more truthful institution. It’s a change, and a good change.”

The nonprofit organization that operates the two sites was founded in 1892 and is the Cape’s oldest.

Opened in 2022, the LGBTQ exhibit offers visitors from around the world the chance to view interviews and documentaries with gay voices from Provincetown’s past and present. And it comes at a time when the nation’s LGBTQ community is navigating a spike in harassment, vandalism, and assaults.

“We want people to know who we are and to appreciate the life, the times, and the style,” Weidner said of the town’s gay population, which has grown exponentially since gay artists, actors, and other bohemians began arriving here at the dawn of the 20th century.

The LGBTQ display is adjacent to a large exhibit about the fraught relations of the Wampanoag tribe with the Pilgrims, and the proximity of the two is no accident, Weidner said. It’s part of a thoughtful, serious effort to expand Provincetown’s story, and to give a voice to often-marginalized people who have had a significant stake in that story.

“This is something we always need to talk about. It was important to be more representative of the community,” Weidner said.

Previously, the museum “did not discuss or talk about the LGBTQ+ population in our town. I don’t want to speculate on why these voices were absent,” Weidner said.

“But if you ID the problem and you don’t fix the problem, then shame on you,” Weidner said. “We’re about tolerance and respect and unity and trust, and the her, his, and their story.”

The display about Provincetown’s LGBTQ presence was designed by The Generations Project, a New York-based organization that has collected oral histories from long-term residents and frequent visitors.

Those stories and documentaries, shown on three screens in the exhibit, include remembrances of late LGBTQ pioneers such as Bonny Benjamin, a gay woman who captained a fishing vessel in the 1970s and employed gay women for much of her crew.

Benjamin did that at a time when Provincetown’s fishing fleet was almost exclusively male, said Adam Golub, creative director for The Generations Project. Another story tells of Beata Cook, who worked at a parking lot into her 90s, gutted fish with her girlfriend, tended bar, and passed away a few years ago.

Instead of focusing on celebrity visitors from the past, Golub said, the exhibit is “telling it through people who aren’t famous, and people who might otherwise might never be known.”

The display also includes a commemoration of The Hat Sisters — Tim O’Connor and the late John Michael Gray — whose flamboyant hats and costumes became fixtures in Provincetown.

“In dark times, The Hat Sisters came to represent light,” the display’s text reads. “They became a constant at AIDS events in the ‘80s and ‘90s, sometimes attending three charitable events in a day. No one paid them — they did it for joy and solidarity.”

The AIDS crisis, along with tender and heroic acts of care and compassion during that time, form an indelible part of the LGBTQ story in Provincetown.

“Men came here because their families threw them out, and they came here to be safe and to die,” Weidner said.

O’Connor, who recalls that dark period vividly, called The Hat Sisters display “spectacular” and “an honor.”

The work of The Hat Sisters, and their seemingly ubiquitous presence on the Provincetown social scene, appeared to ease the transition of new arrivals who were questioning their sexuality, O’Connor said.

“You made it easy for us,” he recalled some of them saying. “You made me feel that I’m an OK person, that I feel worthy, that I don’t feel ashamed, and that it’s OK to feel different.”

O’Connor and Weidner said that LGBTQ people in Provincetown still sense negativity from time to time, even though the town’s status as a gay mecca has been long established. Their story, as a result, is ongoing and evolving.

“This is something we always need to talk about. We welcome pilgrims of all sorts. We want people to be safe. If you’re not safe, that’s not a good thing,” Weidner said. “The neat thing about this exhibit is it’s not done.”

Golub, who designed and curated the exhibit, said more documentaries will be added, and that a site-specific LGBTQ walking tour is being considered.

“There hasn’t been a comprehensive look at the LGBTQ stories in a larger framework” in Provincetown and beyond, Golub said. “LGBTQ history is often not taught in schools, so it’s not part of the American story in any sort of official way.”

It’s a story that a widening audience is now able to explore since a funicular elevator, which opened in 2022, can bring visitors up a steep hill to the museum and monument. As a result, more older and more physically challenged people are being drawn to the exhibits, Weidner said.

In the end, the museum’s goal is to tell the LGBTQ story factually and with perspective, Weidner said. Not to browbeat or criticize others who come at that history with differing views.

“We are not here to change people’s attitudes. We are here to educate,” the director said. “This is who we are, and we have had a past.”









