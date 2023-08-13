Quincy man arrested in connection with Saturday night attack on woman in South End

Around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of an assault and battery in progress and a possible sexual assault near West Canton and Appleton streets, the statement said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement.

A Quincy man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly assaulting a woman on a South End street, according to Boston police.

The woman had been walking on Columbus Avenue when Amos Sykes, 35, allegedly grabbed her from behind, forced her onto the ground and began punching her in the head, Boston police said in the statement.

Advertisement

Witnesses told police they heard screams and saw a man punching a woman as he sat on top of her, the statement said.

Officers saw one of the witnesses fighting with Sykes in an attempt to defend the victim after he began trying to take her clothes off, the statement said.

Sykes fled the scene on foot but was immediately apprehended, the statement said.

He faces charges including indecent assault and battery, according to police, and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (617) 343-5619 or the police department’s Sexual Assault Unit at (617) 343-4400. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).





Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.