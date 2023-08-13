‘We’re just praying for the world to lift up this beautiful island.’ Pittsfield nurse to volunteer in Maui on family vacation

Instead of the “plush, green, beautiful” landscape that usually greets them on their frequent visits from Massachusetts, she saw what looked like an inferno.

Nicole Nagata and her husband were about to land in his native Maui with their three children Tuesday night when she looked out the window of her United Airlines flight.

“To look out the window and see my husband’s home burning was a feeling I can’t even describe to you,” she said by telephone Saturday night.

Their plane arrived at Kahului Airport just as evacuation orders were put in place. “Our plane landed over the fires,” she said “You could see the six different areas of the island that were burning.”

They were met by family who drove them to an aunt’s home that is safe from the raging fires. Around 1 a.m., friends of their aunt arrived, fleeing for their own safety.

“At one o’clock in the morning we could hear my aunt’s best friend and her family were fleeing . . . to safety with two cats, a bunny, and a dog,” Nagata said. “That’s when we realized, ‘This is bad.’”

Nagata, a 38-year-old traveling nurse, said that she and her family make the trip from their home in Pittsfield to Maui to visit her husband’s relatives every other year.

Nicole Nagata and her daughter on a plane that left from Logan Airport on Tuesday. Nicole Nagata

She was a nurse at Maui Memorial Medical Center until the family moved away about 10 years ago, she said.

Now, instead of spending their three week vacation visiting family, Nagata has applied to volunteer to work in medical tents helping the injured.

‘I’m sure that there are children that may need to be treated,” said Nagata, a pediatric critical care nurse.

On Saturday, Hawaii officials said the death toll had reached 89 victims. The search for others believed dead is in its early stages, the officials said.

“The island is so small, and the community is so tight-knit that every person here knows somebody who either died, or lost everything,” Nagata said.

Nagata and her husband are traveling with their children, ages 13, 9 and 3. The family thought about leaving, but plan to stay until Aug. 23, their original return date.

“We’re ready to roll our sleeves up, we’re ready to get to work,” she said.

Food banks are empty, the shelters are full, and the resources on the island are scarce, she said.

“At this point, the world is watching this island right now,” Nagata said. “And they need help [and] they need support.”

What the island needs right now are basic necessities, she said.

“When you go to Costco, and you go to Walmart, and you go to Target and there’s no more diapers, there’s no more formula, there’s no more supplies then it has to come from somewhere,” Nagata said. “So, I’m just praying that the people around the world will consider donating.”

“We’re just praying that the world will come together and lift up this beautiful island and these people that need help right now,” she said.





