How Trump benefits from an indictment effect

Early on March 18, former president Donald Trump hit send on a social media post saying he would be “arrested on Tuesday of next week.”

Trump’s prediction was based on media reports, according to his lawyers, and his timing was off by two weeks.

Yet the statement set in motion events that profoundly altered the course of the Republican nominating contest. Donors sent checks. Fox News changed its tune. The party apparatus rushed to defend Trump. And the polls went up — and up.

These series of falling dominoes — call it the indictment effect — can be measured in ways that reveal much about the state of the Republican Party. To examine the phenomenon, The New York Times reviewed national and early state polls, interviewed Republican primary voters, examined federal campaign finance records, analyzed hundreds of party emails, scrutinized the shifts in conservative media coverage, and talked to operatives inside the campaigns of Trump’s rivals.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The analysis highlights Trump’s dominance over the party, revealing the years of conditioning of millions of Republican voters who view Trump’s legal troubles as a proxy attack on them. And it displays an upside-down reality where criminal charges act as political assets — at least for the purpose of winning the Republican nomination.

Advertisement

“The rally around the flag is not a new phenomenon in American politics, but Donald Trump has certainly taken it to a new level,” said Tony Fabrizio, a Republican pollster who works for Trump’s super political action committee. “With Trump the rally around the flag happens to be about him personally.”

For nearly two years, Fox News and Rupert Murdoch’s broader empire had been weaning itself off Trump and elevating Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. As a New York Post headline celebrating his 20-point reelection win put it, DeSantis was “DeFUTURE” of the Republican Party.

Advertisement

DeSantis’s office closely coordinated with Fox producers to create flattering segments, according to emails obtained by The Tampa Bay Times. His achievements in Florida — especially his handling of COVID — were heralded as heroic acts of governance in the face of leftist opposition. Fox programming centered on themes and villains that DeSantis had built his brand on fighting: transgender athletes, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and all things “woke.”

But after Trump’s first indictment, the priorities of the conservative movement and its media ecosystem shifted.

Influential conservative talk radio hosts rallied behind Trump. Even commentators who liked DeSantis, such as Mark Levin, took on the indictments as a personal mission that seemed to override other priorities. Another right-wing personality, Glenn Beck, who used to warn about the dangers of Trump, went on Tucker Carlson’s now-canceled show on Fox, put on a MAGA hat, and declared that “the America that we knew, the fundamental transformation that started in 2008, is finished.”

Programming across conservative media centered on the idea that Trump was the victim of a justice system hijacked by Democrats. DeSantis’s fight against “wokeness” became passé — a matter of small stakes when set against Trump’s potential incarceration.

Trump’s indictments didn’t just occupy a 24-hour news cycle; the cases consumed whole weeks on both mainstream and conservative media, each following a pattern. There was the week of rumors before the indictments, and then indictment day, arraignment day, and the post-arraignment analysis.

Advertisement

Trump and his team have deliberately sought to maximize live news coverage of his criminal arraignments. They treat court appearances exactly as they would campaign events — choreographing visuals down to minute details and working with all the networks, including those Trump has pilloried as “fake news,” such as CNN.

The Trump team has invited reporters into its motorcade, whose black SUVs have been tracked live on television news. The campaign has briefed the networks ahead of time so that cameras can be set up at multiple locations on arraignment days to get the best shots — including along the motorcade route and as the Trump plane lands and takes off.

“What did the other candidates do today? Do we know? We know where Trump was,” Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesperson, said the evening of the Florida arraignment. “There’s no oxygen for the other candidates.”

An adviser to one of Trump’s rivals, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Trump’s legal travails had repeatedly forced his candidate’s campaign to reschedule policy announcements and redo its calendar, describing the indictments as “a solar eclipse-like event.”

The former president had been struggling to raise campaign cash until it became clear, in mid-March, that he would face criminal charges in New York.

That first indictment poured rocket fuel into Trump’s online fundraising machine. Trump had been averaging $129,000 raised per day in 2023 until that point, according to federal records. In the next three weeks he averaged more than $778,000 per day.

Advertisement

Put another way: Trump had raised a little over $12 million in the first 88 days of the year. It took him just seven days after his first indictment to raise a similar amount — $13 million.

Trump gained substantial support in primary polling around his indictment in the spring — increasing about 9 percentage points in polling averages in the weeks following his announcement on Truth Social that he expected to be arrested.

“The indictments are honestly making my support even stronger,” said Sheri Hardy Candeni, a 51-year-old Trump supporter from California, Ky. “They’ve weaponized our entire government against people like us. Every time he gets indicted, it’s driving tens of thousands more of us to the polls.”

More than half of Republicans — including 77 percent of self-identified MAGA Republicans — said the indictments and investigations against Trump were an attack on people like them, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll taken soon after the most recent indictment. And 86 percent of Republicans felt the indictments were an attempt to stop Trump from campaigning.

For some Republicans, the mere fact that Democrats were investigating and charging Trump with crimes was added reason to support him. And the fact that Trump’s rivals have not been indicted was a cause of suspicion.

“Any time you have a pack of dogs chasing you down and you’re willing to stand firm and fight, you’re going to get my vote,” said Mallory Butler, 39, who lives in Polk County, Fla., and supports Trump. “DeSantis doesn’t have a pack of dogs hunting him down, and that tells me that somebody’s probably backing him, or he’s in somebody’s pocket at this point. And Trump doesn’t have that.”

Advertisement

Trump’s rise in the polls could be tied to multiple dynamics beyond his indictments. The initial spike in support predated his first indictment, and the polling increases coincided with a spate of negative headlines and stumbles from DeSantis.

Trump’s second indictment led to a much smaller polling bump, and it remains too early to estimate the polling effect of his third and most recent indictment.

For many of Trump’s supporters, the details of each successive indictment have blended together into a generic attack on the former president, creating something of a background noise they are largely tuning out.

“The indictments have no impact on my support for Trump,” said Sean Roh, 39, who described himself as a reluctant Trump supporter from Linwood, Wash. “In the past I’d followed them in the news, but now I don’t care to read the details.”

Seven in 10 Republican primary voters said Republicans needed to stand behind Trump in the face of investigations, including nearly half of voters who are planning to support a candidate other than the former president, according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, which was taken before the most recent indictment. And more than 80 percent of Republicans said the charges in the most recent indictment were politically motivated, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.

The indictment cycle could begin anew as soon as this week, when Trump could face a fourth indictment in Georgia.

On the morning of his most recent arraignment, the former president joked about what it would take for him to secure victory.

“I need,” he said, “one more indictment to ensure my election!”