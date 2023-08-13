Are Republicans threatened by Kamala Harris?

Like Renée Graham, I have been dismayed at the constant bashing Kamala Harris has received at the hands of Republicans (“Why are Republicans so obsessed with Kamala Harris?” Opinion, Aug. 6). They seem to forget that in 2020, Harris soundly beat Mike Pence in their debate. I suspect that conservative reaction has been one of “wishing it were so”; that is, they want to believe that she is a lightweight so will look for anything to support that foregone conclusion.

Conservative outlets are constantly cherry-picking her speeches to prove their point; watching her speeches in their entirety shows a very different conclusion. It also seems to me that Republicans are quick to label a minority or a female candidate as incompetent — as Graham says, Harris “upsets what many falsely consider to be the natural order of things.” I see a repeat of how Hillary Clinton was treated: Even before she declared her candidacy, right-wing outlets were pouring on the vindictiveness and slander. I wonder if in hindsight they found her especially threatening, just as they do with Harris.