Seems every Boston park is a dog park

Re “In Boston, dogs at play kept on a tight leash” (Page A1, Aug. 6): Many years ago I was a new resident of West Roxbury and naively thought I could take a jog through a public park, a right I had enjoyed in other cities. I learned my lesson quickly: I was immediately pursued by an off-leash dog nipping at my hands and clothing. So I thought I’d take a walk in the Allandale Woods. But my path was blocked by a snarling dog ready to attack me if I took another step. Nonenforcement of leash laws has made every park a de facto “dog park.” So when I’m asked to have sympathy for dog owners who allegedly don’t have a place for their dogs to run free I have to ask: Where can the humans run free? I would be all in favor of there being a special fenced area for dogs in our parks if I thought dog owners would use it to the exclusion of the rest of the park. But given their demonstrated scorn for any restrictions on their animals, I seriously doubt they would respect any boundaries.

Dan Hart