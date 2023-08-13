American Lilia Vu adds another major accomplishment with six-stroke victory in Women’s British Open

A first LPGA Tour win. Two major championships. An imminent ranking of No. 1 in the world.

WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England — Lilia Vu was already smiling when her long, snaking birdie putt dropped into the cup on the 18th green, confirming her — not that it was ever in doubt — as the Women’s British Open champion and a two-time major winner.

How that’s for a breakthrough season?

“It sounds almost unreal,” Vu said.

With accurate driving and relentless reliability on the greens, Vu took any potential drama out of the final round of the year’s last major by staying largely out of trouble at Walton Heath and shooting 5-under 67 for a six-stroke victory Sunday.

Advertisement

She began the day tied for the lead with popular home hope Charley Hull, with 11 players within five shots of them. By the time she teed off on No. 11, Vu led by five after seeing all of her rivals — including top-ranked Nelly Korda — falter one by one.

Hull, roared on by the locals on a course located just 30 minutes from where she grew up, holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle at the par-5 11th to trim the lead to three shots. Vu responded with an approach to 3 feet for birdie at No. 12 and was never threatened down the stretch. She walked down No. 18 leading by five shots and, after rolling in a sixth birdie of her round, she was drenched in champagne by fellow players.

Vu won an LPGA event in Thailand in February, then the Chevron Championship in a playoff two months later. Since then, she has missed the cut in four of her six stroke-play events, saying she struggled to deal with a change in expectations as a major champion.

Advertisement

“How I felt afterward,” she said, “honestly I was thinking those two wins were a fluke.”

Now, she is the first female player to win two majors in the same year since Jin Young Ko in 2019, and the first American woman since Juli Inkster in 1999.

From being outside the top 100 midway through 2022, her first year back on the LPGA Tour, Vu will become Monday the fourth American to top the women’s ranking since it was introduced in 2006.

And heading into next month’s Solheim Cup, what a year this has been for U.S players. Three of the five women’s majors have been won by American — Allisen Corpuz won the Women’s U.S. Open title at Pebble Beach — and that’s not happened since 2014.

Vu finished on 14-under 274 for the tournament, a great score on a heathland course southwest of London that provided a tough test for the world’s best, mainly because of the thick heather running beside the fairways.

“It just comes down to not thinking about winning, just playing one shot at a time,” Vu said. “This golf course forces you to do that. It really tests you. That was my only goal. To drive the ball well and give myself chances for birdie.”

Hull shot 73 and was runner-up for the second time in the last three majors. Former two-time winner Jiyai Shin shot 70 and was alone in third place, one stroke behind Hull.

Korda, who will lose her No. 1 ranking to Vu, started five off the leaders, bogeyed the second hole, and wound up shooting 74 to finish 12 strokes back.