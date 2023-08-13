Australia is on the brink of history, and the Matildas have a nation behind them now

Now that the co-hosts have earned a Wednesday semifinal date with England in Sydney by outlasting France in an epic shootout, their fellow Aussies’ are asking what would have been a ludicrous question only a few years ago: if the Matildas were to win the World Cup next weekend, would it be bigger than the historic America’s Cup victory over the Yanks in 1983?

Australia first put a women’s soccer team on the field in 1975 but it took a couple of decades for anyone beyond family and friends to notice. They wore discarded men’s uniforms and paid their way to matches. To raise money the year before their country hosted the 2000 Olympics the players posed for a nude calendar.

That’s the gold standard Down Under. When Australia II’s breakthrough 12-meter yacht with the winged keel beat Liberty in the final race in Newport, R.I., it ended the Americans’ 132-year winning streak, the longest in sports history.

But claiming the World Cup on home turf would be even more significant in a country that ignored the women’s side of soccer for the better part of a century. “This is so much bigger than just football,” mused coach Tony Gustavsson.

A couple of weeks ago the Matildas were on the brink of extinction after losing their group match to Nigeria. Since then they haven’t allowed a goal while eliminating Olympic champion Canada, Denmark, and France.

“The bravery and the heart this team showed is unbelievable,” declared Gustavsson, a former assistant for the Americans.

Now comes England, the European champion and Australia’s biggest rival next to neighbor New Zealand. “It’s probably going to be bigger than I imagined,” observed coach Sarina Wiegman, whose Lionesses had to labor strenuously to survive Colombia in the quarters.

It wouldn’t be an upset were Australia to win. The Matildas knocked Great Britain out of the Tokyo Olympics in extra time in the quarterfinals and ended England’s 30-match unbeaten streak on its home soil in April. They have no fear of Wednesday’s opponent.

If the Aussies are undaunted by the English it may be because they know them so well. Nearly half of the Matildas play in the Women’s Super League for the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal. Australia Sam Kerr and English counterpart Millie Bright are teammates with powerhouse Chelsea.

That’s a marked difference from the 2015 team in which everyone but goalkeeper Lydia Williams performed in the domestic league for clubs like the Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory.

Now only two players — Clare Hunt and Cortnee Vine — are from home clubs. Vine, who put away the decisive penalty in the 7-6 shootout, considers herself an imposter. “You know, do I actually belong here?” she said. “I don’t actually know. I sometimes forget that I actually play for the Matildas.”

The Aussies, who’ve taken full advantage of the recent globalization of the women’s game — their players appear in five foreign countries including the US — are far from imposters.

They drew with the Americans at the last Games and were within a goal of them in the bronze-medal match. And they beat Spain to win this year’s Cup of Nations.

Since just missing qualifying for the inaugural Cup in 1991 on goal differential (they scored only 20 goals against to New Zealand’s 27) the Matildas have competed in every edition.

Usually the quarterfinal has been the stumbling block, where Australia exited all three times until the victory over France.

Playing that one in Brisbane, where Lang Park shook when Kerr came off the bench in the 55th minute to energize her mates, made an enormous difference. “We had a whole stadium and nation against us,” said French coach Herve Renard.

The shootout after 120 scoreless minutes required 17 minutes and a record 20 shots. From the fifth round on with every make or miss Gustavsson told himself that the outcome was “written in the stars,” for better or worse.

It wasn’t until Vine made the clincher after keeper Mackenzie Arnold (who’d missed her own bid) had stopped Kenza Dali twice (the second on a retake) and Vicki Becho hit the post that the Matildas could exhale and exult.

“I would say that it’s up there with the best days of my life,” said Arnold, who didn’t play a minute in the previous two Cups.

Everyone from Woolloomooloo to Shark Bay now is riding the roller coaster with the Matildas, who’ve made history just by reaching the semis. They’ve had their own uniforms for a while now and they get paid for playing. But getting this close to fulfillment isn’t enough.

“The vision has always been to go the whole way,” said forward Caitlin Foord. “I still believe we are only just getting started.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.