Center David Andrews showing young offensive lineman the path to make the team

New England has struggled to keep even a portion of its starting offensive line on the field this summer because of health issues. And in the preseason opener, the Patriots did not play many of its starters, including up front. Andrews (at center), left tackle Trent Brown , left guard Cole Strange and right guard Mike Onwenu all didn’t play.

“I think we have a long way to go,” Andrews said. “I’m just stressing to these young guys, just put your head down [and] focus on the little things.”

Advertisement

The group that was in there for much of the night — mostly rookies and journeymen — struggled to provide protection in the passing game, as well as clear a path for the ground attack.

At practice Sunday, New England continued to mix-and-match up front. In a relatively low-intensity practice in shorts and shells, Andrews was back at his traditional center position, with Brown at left tackle. Strange was on the field, but didn’t take part in the 11-on-11 work.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Meanwhile, veteran tackle Riley Reiff stepped in at right guard at one point, while rookies Atonio Mafi (left guard) and Sidy Sow (right tackle) were among the No. 1 offense.

That sort of shuffling is a fact of life for any offensive line, said Andrews.

“There’s going to be weeks in the season where guys are going to be banged up,” Andrews shrugged. “We see it year in and year out. There are very few guys who go wire-to-wire.

“It is what it is,” Andrews continued. “You just have to be able to all work together, and work together on the same page, and see the game through the same set of eyes.”

Advertisement

Andrews, an undrafted rookie who has grown into the role of team captain, stressed that this summer has been an excellent chance for some younger players to get an opportunity. After all, that was how he got his break when he was in his first year in the league in 2015.

“I think a lot of guys got a lot of opportunities,” he said. “That’s how I got my start in this league. I wasn’t a projected starter coming in or anything like that. I had a great opportunity, and I’m going to stress that to some of the younger guys.

“You have a great opportunity. You don’t know how many reps like that you’re going to get.”

Eager for some action

JuJu Smith-Schuster — as well as plenty of other veterans — didn’t play in the preseason opener against the Texans, but he’s looking forward to getting something close to game action this week in Green Bay.

It’ll be the first taste of joint practices for the veteran receiver, who said that after two-plus weeks of workouts against his teammates he’s “excited” to face some live action.

“This is my first time doing this … practicing with another team during training camp. I’m excited to go out there and face some new guys,” he said after Sunday’s workout. “I think it’s always important to have all the guys out there and get plays in to build against another team.

“I think it’s great what we’re doing this week, going to Green Bay and getting live reps against another team.”

Advertisement

Last Thursday, Smith-Schuster sat and watched as the younger receivers saw some preseason action. He was proud of that group, and says they continue to make strides, on and off the field.

“The young guys, man, I have to give it up for the young guys,” he added. “It’s not an easy playbook to learn, but these young guys are coming in and getting that down.

“As a rookie, coming here and being able to participate in practice and be ahead of the game, it’s really helpful. Our [wide receivers’ room] is looking really, really nice.”

One receiver-turned-quarterback who he singled out specifically was Malik Cunningham, who saw time under center against the Texans in the fourth quarter, but continues to work as a receiver and quarterback in practices.

“Oh man,” said Smith-Schuster. “That dude is electric. When the football is in his hands as a quarterback, he’s a very dangerous player. He’s a guy who has been doing it in college. I guess it’s like second nature to him to do that.

“I think he’s still more trying to work on that receiver side, which he’s come a long way from OTAs to where we’re at now. He’s done really well.”

Still taking hits

Despite his big night under center in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Texans, Cunningham was not wearing a red non-contact jersey like the rest of the quarterbacks during Sunday’s workout. (For the record, he didn’t wear a red jersey throughout the first two weeks of camp.) … Smith-Schuster and Christian Gonzalez were angling for a pass play late in the session, but the rookie cornerback was able to break it up. The veteran acknowledged the work of the 21-year-old Gonzalez after practice. “He got one on me today. As a rookie, you get your one every week,” Smith-Schuster said with a smile. “He got me, he got me; shout out to Christian.” … New guys Micah Vanterpool and CJ Marable got their new numbers; Vanterpool is in No. 72, and Marable has No. 37 … Sunday’s practice session was stopped roughly 20 minutes after it began because of lightning … The Patriots will practice Monday, a session that is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. and be closed to the public. It’ll be their final practice before departing for Green Bay on Tuesday. “We’re going out to Green Bay — we have a job to do,” said defensive back Adrian Phillips. “We’ll test our defense against their offense and see where we match up, and see where we need to get better. Just try and go out there and make the best out of everything we can.”

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.