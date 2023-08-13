Jake Burger’s triple caps Marlins’ five-run ninth to beat Yankees

“The mountain gets bigger with every loss,” Holmes said. “We have to put together some wins and string them together and get some momentum going.”

Jake Burger’s game-ending single capped a five-run, ninth-inning comeback against Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle , giving the Marlins an 8-7 win Sunday in Miami.

With seven weeks left in the season, the Yankees already are running out of time.

Last-place New York (60-58) led, 7-1, in the sixth inning behind ace Gerrit Cole but dropped five games back of the AL’s last wild-card berth and is on track to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Yankees lost when leading by four runs in the ninth inning for the first time since July 11, 2021. New York is 3-8-1 in its last 12 series and has lost six straight rubber games of three-game series.

“Difficult way to end the series but we’ve got to move on,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We know we have to rack up wins and as tough as this one is to swallow, you have to move on from it.”

Burger, who had three hits, cut the deficit to 7-2 with an RBI single in the sixth off Cole. Wandy Peralta walked Josh Bell leading off the eighth and Bryan De La Cruz hit an RBI double off Kenyan Middleton.

Holmes (4-3), allowed Yuli Gurriel’s double leading off the ninth. Nick Fortes singled on a ball up the middle that rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe couldn’t come up with.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked and Bell hit a one-hopper that bounced off Holmes’s glove and went to the third-base side. The reliever gloved the ball and rushed a throw past first for an error as Gurriel and Fortes scored.

Luis Arraez, hitting a major league-leading .367, grounded a triple down the right-field line for his third hit, tying the score, 7-7.

Combined with Washington’s 8-7 win over Oakland behind a six-run ninth, it was the first day with two comebacks from four-run-or-more deficits in the ninth inning or later since July 9, 2010.

Cole gave up two runs and six hits in six innings for New York, which starts a series Monday at major league-leading Atlanta.

Ohtani homers, will miss next start

Angels manager Phil Nevin was adamant before Sunday’s game that the arm fatigue that caused two-way star Shohei Ohtani to skip his next scheduled mound start Tuesday at Texas would not affect him at the plate.

Then Ohtani went out and hit his AL-leading 41st homer, and the Angels beat the Astros, 2-1, to avoid a three-game sweep in Houston.

Ohtani’s first home run since Aug. 3 put the Angels up, 2-0, in the sixth inning. Houston cut it to 2-1 in the bottom half, but the Angels finally got some help from their pitching staff after losing each of the first two games of the series 11-3. Their bullpen pitched three scoreless innings to secure the win.

Nevin said Ohtani will return to the rotation during a home series against Cincinnati that begins Aug. 21.

“He really got into one today,” Nevin said. “I thought the swings have been great. This has nothing to do with his hitting, OK? It’s his arm. Not an injury. Just tired. If you were to sign me up for him missing only one start throughout the season, I’d be the first one to raise my hand.”

Ohtani was not made available to reporters.

Los Angeles starter Chase Silseth (4-1) allowed four hits and struck out five in five scoreless innings. Carlos Estévez struck out two in the ninth for his 25th save.

Houston’s José Urquidy (2-3) yielded three hits and one run in five-plus innings in his second start since returning from the injured list.

Bailey lifts Giants in 10th

Patrick Bailey hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and the Giants overcame a blown save by All-Star closer Camilo Doval to beat the Rangers, 3-2, in San Francisco, stopping a four-game losing streak.

The 24-year-old Bailey became the youngest Giants player to hit a game-ending home run since 22-year-old Pablo Sandoval in 2009.

Michael Conforto homered in the first off Dane Dunning, his 15th of the season.

Logan Webb was within one out of his second shutout this season when J.P. Martinez doubled on his 107th and final pitch. Martinez, who debuted Friday, was running on Doval’s second pitch and scored from second when Ezequiel Duran grounded to shortstop and beat Brandon Crawford’s throw for an infield hit.

Duran started the 10th as the automatic runner, advanced when Josh Smith’s blooper to center dropped among three players for a single and scored on a balk by Doval (4-3), who blew a save for the fourth time in 37 chances.