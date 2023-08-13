Lucas Glover not a fighter? Back-to-back PGA Tour victories prove otherwise

And so the amazing run continues for the 43-year-old Glover, who two weeks was No. 112 in the FedEx Cup and preparing for an early end to his season. Now he is assured the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake and perhaps consideration for the Ryder Cup.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lucas Glover made three big putts Sunday in Memphis, Tenn., just to stay in the game and then hit the most important shot — on dry land in a playoff — to beat Patrick Cantlay on the first extra hole and win the FedEx St. Jude Championship for his second straight victory.

Glover made a 20-foot par putt, a 30-foot bogey putt and a 12-foot par putt over the final six holes to close with a 1-under 69 and force a playoff with Cantlay, who surged into contention with a 64 at the TPC Southwind.

The playoff effectively ended with one shot. Cantlay hit 3-wood that was about a foot from being perfect. Instead, it hopped down the bank and into the water. Glover found the fairway and two-putted for par. Cantlay took a penalty drop and his 20-foot par putt just slid by the right edge.

Glover becomes only the third player in his 40s to win back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour over the last 25 years, joining Kenny Perry (2003) and Vijay Singh, who did it three times, most recently in the FedEx Cup playoffs in 2008.

“Whether you’re fighting something or playing great, you just work hard. You never know when it can turn,” Glover said. “And it’s turned very quickly for me.”

Glover goes to No. 4 in the FedEx Cup after starting this week at No. 49 and has made just short of $5 million in the last two weeks. As for the Ryder Cup? Glover would need to win the BMW Championship next week to have any chance of earning one of six automatic spots.

But two straight wins, and a now reliable putter, surely has the attention of US captain Zach Johnson and how to spend those six wild-card picks.

Rory McIlroy birdied the last hole for a 65 and tied for third with Tommy Fleetwood (68), who had a birdie chance on the 18th to join the playoff.