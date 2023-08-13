Neymar reportedly agrees to Saudi deal; tensions ease between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar missed PSG’s season-opening 0-0 draw against Lorient in the French league Saturday after training alone Friday, with the club. But Neymar is heading for a PSG exit and could leave during the summer transfer window.

France’s leading sports daily L’Equipe said on its website Sunday that the PSG and Brazil forward will receive a total of 160 million euros ($175 million) over two seasons. No details were given as to how much the transfer fee would be for Neymar, who has also been linked with a return to Barcelona. Neymar’s current contract with PSG runs until 2025.

The 31-year-old Brazilian joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee of 222 million euros (now $244 million) six years ago, the same year Kylian Mbappe joined from Monaco in a deal worth 180 million euros.

PSG had already received a world-record $332 million bid from Al-Hilal for Mbappe, who is in the last year of his contract and has been mired in a transfer standoff. Mbappe, who reportedly refused to meet with representatives from the Saudi club when they were in Paris last month, has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid next season on a free transfer.

Tensions between Mbappe and PSG eased a little Sunday after he was allowed to return to training following “constructive and positive talks” between the two parties.

Mbappe, 24, watched from the stands Saturday night because he is mired in a contract standoff. He wants to play this season and leave for free when his contract runs out, but PSG wants to sell him to stop this happening.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly spoke to players at training Sunday to tell them that Mbappe was once again part of the squad for the season. However, Mbappe already said he wanted to stay and play before leaving, so in that respect little has changed.

The World Cup star was left out of the preseason tour to Japan and South Korea and then trained apart from the first-team regulars last week. Now he could play away to Toulouse on Saturday.