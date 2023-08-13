Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall has his sights set on consistency at the plate

“My right field foul pole, my field, is almost the right side of the batter’s eye,” he said.

Adam Duvall cuts off more than half the field when he’s at the plate. He never really pays attention to the right side. Not even straightaway center. He knows success comes when he’s pulling the ball.

When Duvall was hot during an eight-game stretch to begin the season, batting .455 with four homers, he racked up five hard-hit balls to the left side, per Baseball Savant. Duvall then suffered a wrist fracture that kept him out until June 9. In his first 44 games back, Duvall had just eight hard-hit balls to the left side, batting .194 in that span.

Advertisement

However, following Sunday’s 6-3 series-clinching victory over the Tigers, maybe Duvall is getting his sights back in order.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Both of his hits went to left field.

Duvall went 2 for 4 with a sharply-hit RBI single in the third, and a towering three-run homer in the fifth that left Duvall’s bat at 106.9 miles per hour against Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez. On Thursday against the Royals, Duvall made quality contact on three pitches, most notably a single off the Green Monster that traveled at 109.9 m.p.h.

“When the contact point is right, and my swing is right, it’s just consistently hitting the ball from left-center field to left,” he said.

Rodriguez’s season could be over

There’s a strong chance Red Sox reliever Joely Rodriguez is done for the season.

The team placed Rodriguez on the injured list with a right hip strain at the end of July while the team was in San Francisco for its series against the Giants, marking his third trip to the IL. The Red Sox were optimistic that Rodriguez would be reinstated after 15 days, but he endured a setback during a recent bullpen, leaving the rest of the season in question.

Advertisement

The Red Sox signed Rodriguez to a one-year deal during the offseason with the hope that he could help bolster a bullpen that was in need of lefthanders. But Rodriguez’s injury-plagued season halted those plans as he appeared in just 11 games, posting a 6.55 ERA.

“Sometimes it’s playing catch up to try to get back as soon as possible,” manager Alex Cora said regarding Rodriguez’s setbacks. “The way he was throwing the ball, we felt really, really good where he was. The velocity was going up and the separation between the fastball and the changeup, you could see it on the swing. But now we just have to make sure we get him right and see where it takes us.”

Story double the trouble

Trevor Story put on a show Sunday afternoon, going 4 for 4 with three doubles. He also stole two bases and displayed his ability at shortstop.

“He was good,” said Cora. “It’s a process. There are adjustments, and he put some good swings today on the fastballs. Even the offspeed pitches where he swung and missed, there was conviction behind it. He’s a force on the bases. Not too many people take off against Eduardo because he’s so quick to the plate.”

With Story getting his legs under him, you can expect to see more of him at the position. The Red Sox have brought Story along gradually since he was reinstated from the injured list last week, playing him every other game in the field and using him as the designated hitter. The Red Sox are off Monday before their series against the Nationals. Cora said Story will play at shortstop Tuesday and Wednesday followed by a day off. The team heads to New York to play the Yankees, with Story likely to play Friday and Sunday.

Advertisement

The Red Sox will complete their road trip with a four-game set against the Astros, and that’s when Story should be in a position to play shortstop every day.

“It’s fun, man. I miss playing over there,” said Story, who played second base last year with Xander Bogaerts at shortstop. “It feels like home for me.”

Fitting tribute

Red Sox fans treated Miguel Cabrera to a tribute Sunday during the top of the ninth inning with a standing ovation in his final career at-bat at Fenway. Cabrera, who is set to retire at the end of the year, tipped his cap to the crowd while home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski stepped out from behind the plate, allowing Cabrera to have his moment without enforcing a pitch-clock penalty.

“That was great,” Cora said. “These [Fenway fans] they get it. They understand the history of the game.”

Coming up next

The Red Sox starter for Tuesday’s opener against the Nationals is still to be determined. But Cora said Nick Pivetta will play a part in some form. The Sox will have James Paxton and Chris Sale ready to go Wednesday and Thursday … Houck is set to pitch what should be his final rehab appearance at Triple A Worcester. He will likely join the club in Houston … The Red Sox honored some longtime employees before Sunday’s game. Among them were press box steward Kevin Doyle, who has been with the club for 25 years. Jack McCormick, now in alumni relations after a long tenure as traveling secretary, was recognized for 30 years. John Riordan threw out the first pitch. He has been with the team for 45 years and hasn’t missed an event in the last 40. Riordan works in the Ford Clubhouse … Wilyer Abreu blasted three homers in Worcester’s 13-4 home win over Buffalo on Sunday, becoming the first WooSox player to hit three home runs in a contest. Bobby Dalbec crushed two homers, bringing him to 30 on the year.

Advertisement













Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.