Red Sox reliever Joely Rodriguez likely done for the season

The team placed Rodriguez on the injured list with a right hip strain at the end of July while the team was in San Francisco for its series against the Giants, marking his third trip to the IL. The Red Sox were optimistic that Rodriguez would be reinstated after 15 days, but he endured a setback during a recent bullpen, leaving the rest of the season in question.

The Red Sox signed Rodriguez to a one-year deal during the offseason with the hope that he could help bolster a bullpen that was in need of lefthanded arms at the time. But Rodriguez’s injury-plagued season halted those plans as he appeared in just 11 games, posting a 6.55 ERA.

“Sometimes it’s playing catch up to try to get back as soon as possible,” manager Alex Cora said regarding Rodriguez’s injuries and setbacks. “The way he was throwing the ball, we felt really, really good where he was. The velocity was going up and the separation between the fastball and the changeup, you could see it on the swing. But now we just have to make sure we get him right and see where it takes us.”

