Game 118: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

Having had their win streak snapped by the Tigers on Saturday, the Red Sox have one more chance to take the weekend series at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Kutter Crawford has the ball for the finale. The righthander faced the Tigers back on April 9, going five innings and allowing just one run to pick up his first win of the season.

Old friend Eduardo Rodriguez is back in town for the first time since leaving Boston for Detroit on a five-year, $77 million deal ahead of the 2022 season. Rodriguez has been back to his best for the Tigers, with a 2.75 ERA on the year.