Game 118: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

Having had their win streak snapped by the Tigers on Saturday, the Red Sox have one more chance to take the weekend series at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Kutter Crawford has the ball for the finale. The righthander faced the Tigers back on April 9, going five innings and allowing just one run to pick up his first win of the season.
Old friend Eduardo Rodriguez is back in town for the first time since leaving Boston for Detroit on a five-year, $77 million deal ahead of the 2022 season. Rodriguez has been back to his best for the Tigers, with a 2.75 ERA on the year.
Lineups
TIGERS (53-64): Baddoo LF, Greene CF, Vierling 3B, Carpenter RF, Torkelson 1B, McKinstry 2B, Cabrera DH, Short SS, Rogers C
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5, 2.75 ERA)
RED SOX (61-56): Refsnyder CF, Turner DH, Story SS, Yoshida LF, Duvall RF, Reyes 2B, Casas 1B, Wong C, Urias 3B
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (5-6, 3.80 ERA)
Time: 12:05 p.m.
TV, radio: Peacock, WEEI-FM 93.7
Tigers vs. Crawford: Akil Baddoo 1-3, Javier Báez 2-2, Miguel Cabrera 0-2, Kerry Carpenter 0-2, Riley Greene 0-3, Eric Haase 1-3, Andy Ibáñez 0-1, Nick Maton 0-2, Spencer Torkelson 2-3
Red Sox vs. Rodriguez: Rafael Devers 1-3, Adam Duvall 0-2, Reese McGuire 1-4, Rob Refsnyder 1-7, Trevor Story 2-7, Justin Turner 0-9, Luis Urías 0-2, Alex Verdugo 2-3
Stat of the day: The Red Sox were 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position on Saturday and saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.
Notes: Garrett Whitlock is expected to return from the injured list on Sunday and be available out of the Red Sox bullpen. The right-hander pitched 2 ⅓ scoreless innings in a rehab assignment for Triple A Worcester on Wednesday. “He wanted to come back as soon as possible,” Cora said. “This is the best way. We’ll stretch him out. He’s gonna go two, three innings. It was more about his willingness to get ready and help us as soon as possible.” ... Crawford took the loss when Kansas City beat the Red Sox 9-3 on Tuesday. He gave up three runs on seven hits in 3 ⅓ innings. Crawford is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against Detroit. He has allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 ⅓innings against the Tigers ... Rodriguez has made 17 starts for the Tigers this season. Opposing batters are hitting .218 with a .594 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against him. He’s 4-1 with a 3.63 ERA in his last seven starts.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.