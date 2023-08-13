Rundown of how this year’s draft class is faring so far in Patriots preseason

FOXBOROUGH — Through almost three weeks of training camp, Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh is likely pleased with what he’s seen from this year’s draft class. Multiple rookies already appear to be building blocks for the future, with a few expected to contribute meaningfully this season.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez: The No. 17 overall pick is living up to his pre-draft scouting report, flashing impressive athleticism and fluidity.

In both practices and the preseason opener, Gonzalez has shown off his smooth, efficient movement in man coverage, as well as his ball skills. On Sunday, he picked off starting quarterback Mac Jones on a pass intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster in the end zone during a two-minute drill.

All signs point to Gonzalez starting at outside cornerback in Week 1. He will likely play opposite veteran Jonathan Jones, who has now missed five straight practices for an undisclosed reason, or second-year player Jack Jones, whose season availability remains uncertain because of a pending legal situation.

Physicality was an area of concern for Gonzalez, who just turned 21 in June. But the upcoming joint practices and preseason games will help him continue to acclimate to the speed of the NFL. With the number of talented opposing receivers on New England’s schedule — like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Week 1 against the Eagles — Gonzalez will be put to the test immediately.

Second round

Defensive end Keion White: White stole the show in the first half of the preseason opener, emerging as a disruptive force at the line of scrimmage. His power was hard to miss, as he levied multiple big hits, helped mount significant quarterback pressure, and repeatedly fought his way around opposing tackles.

After Thursday’s game, White acknowledged that his technique still needs plenty of correcting. The Patriots have depth at defensive end and on the edge so, if necessary, there will be more time for White to develop. His physicality and versatility make him an extremely promising player.

Third round

Linebacker Marte Mapu: Even when wearing a red non-contact jersey, Mapu has stayed very active during training camp — both on the field and off. On Sunday, he broke up two of backup quarterback Bailey Zappe’s passes in the red zone. Then, after practice, veteran Adrian Phillips raved about Mapu’s willingness to ask questions and learn.

Those reviews have become commonplace for Mapu, who is lining up as a linebacker and a safety. While the dual role is intriguing, it is difficult to project Mapu’s regular-season workload because he has spent so much time in the non-contact jersey. It would not be surprising if the Patriots continue to take things slow.

Fourth round

Offensive lineman Jake Andrews: As the Patriots manage multiple injuries on the offensive line, Andrews, who transitioned from guard to center in college, could be an option on the inside. But the Patriots appear to be leaning more heavily on other candidates.

Still, Andrews can serve as a backup center and interior depth piece. Starting center David Andrews is under contract through the 2024 season.

Kicker Chad Ryland: The kicking competition did not advance much during the preseason opener, as only incumbent Nick Folk attempted a field goal (good from 44 yards). However, barring a considerable swing in consistency, the job likely belongs to Ryland and his elite leg strength. The big leg will also benefit the Patriots during kickoffs, as Folk took over that responsibility last year following an injury to punter Jake Bailey.

Offensive lineman Sidy Sow: Sow primarily played guard during college, but the Patriots have said they plan to use him at tackle. Sow started Thursday’s game at right tackle and continued to log more snaps at that position during Sunday’s practice. Up until Sunday, Sow hadn’t repped with the starters much.

The Patriots are clearly still experimenting with their options at right tackle. Riley Reiff, initially considered to be the favorite, moved to right guard on Sunday. Conor McDermott has not fared well in his tackle reps on either side. And swing tackle Calvin Anderson remains on the non-football injury list. There certainly is an opportunity for the 25-year-old Sow.

Fifth round

Offensive lineman Atonio Mafi: If a starting guard is unavailable to play, Mafi is the most likely rookie to step up as a replacement. Mafi started at left guard during the preseason opener, and has earned the most consistent snaps at that position during practice.

Left guard Cole Strange returned to practice in a limited capacity Sunday, marking the first time he took the field since suffering a knee injury July 31. Should Strange be ready for Week 1, then the job is obviously his. Right guard Michael Onwenu, meanwhile, remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list. If he is not activated by Week 1, it will be interesting to see if the Patriots go with Mafi or perhaps Reiff.

Sixth round

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte: After a slow start, Boutte has started to garner more attention with multiple highlight reel-worthy catches. But he’ll have to continue stacking days in order to solidify a spot on the 53-man roster.

Boutte played 62 percent of the team’s snaps during Thursday’s game, which is a sign the team wanted a longer look at him. He didn’t make much of a splash, catching both of his targets for a total of 7 yards. The good news for Boutte is that he will probably play a lot in the two remaining preseason games.

Punter Bryce Baringer: The Patriots have found their punter for the future. The hang time and distance of Baringer’s booming punts have been impressive. There is no question that he should make the 53-man roster over Corliss Waitman.

Wide receiver Demario Douglas: Douglas played just two offensive snaps in the preseason opener, which is a sign the Patriots are confident in their evaluation of him. He continues to be one of the team’s most reliable performers during practice. Douglas, at 5-feet 8-inches and 192 pounds, could be the next undersized fan favorite in New England, following in the footsteps of slot receivers Troy Brown, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola.

Cornerback Ameer Speed: Speed played 30 percent of the defensive snaps and 81 percent of special teams snaps Thursday — a division that is reflective of what’s to come if he can squeeze his way onto the 53-man roster.

Speed brings size as the tallest cornerback on the team — Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, and Myles Bryant are all under 6 feet — but a defensive role is unrealistic right now. It is much more likely Speed plays on the punt and kickoff coverage teams.

Seventh round

Cornerback Isaiah Bolden: Like Speed, Bolden will need the help of special teams responsibilities to earn a spot on the final roster. He served as a kick returner in the preseason opener, gaining 26 yards on his one return.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.