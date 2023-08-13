Trevor Story, Adam Duvall find their groove as Red Sox spoil Eduardo Rodriguez’s homecoming

The Sox chased Eduardo Rodriguez out of the contest after putting up six runs against him in just five innings, racking up 10 hits against the lefthander, including homers by Justin Turner and Adam Duvall.

The Red Sox took Sunday’s rubber match from Detroit following a 6-3 win at Fenway.

Trevor Story had a breakout performance, going 4 for 4 with three doubles and two stolen bases.

The Red Sox (62-56) hit the road for a meeting with the Nationals beginning Tuesday.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.