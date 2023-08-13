Trevor Story is getting more comfortable, and that gives the Red Sox a different dynamic

Story also took countless at-bats against a pitching machine that can be programmed to replicate the repertoire of any pitcher in the league.

He hit balls off a tee and progressed from there to batting practice, simulated games, and eventually 13 minor league games.

Trevor Story took all the right steps.

“That helped, it really did,” Story said.

But none of it really mattered other than to prove that his surgically repaired right elbow was sound. Story started 0 for 9 with six strikeouts when he returned to the Red Sox last week.

The shortstop looked lost at the plate, late on fastballs and off balance against breaking pitches. If you didn’t already know he was a good player, you’d have never guessed he was one.

That started to change on Thursday, picked up a little steam on Friday, and was in full bloom (no pun intended) on Sunday in a 6-3 victory against the Tigers.

Story was 4 for 4 with 3 doubles, 2 stolen bases, and 2 runs. He has seven hits in his last 10 at-bats, with 4 doubles, 3 steals, and 3 runs.

The Sox are 4-1 in the games Story has started.

Story’s torn elbow ligament led to the Sox trying six shortstops to replace him. Kiké Hernández had the first shot before a rotating cast of borderline big leaguers filled the gaps.

It was a disaster. Red Sox shortstops had a .594 OPS prior to Story returning and were well below average defensively until Hernández was traded to the Dodgers in July.

Now the Sox have a two-time All-Star who will play every day once he builds up.

That may not be enough to save the season with 44 games remaining and the schedule soon to get much tougher. But Story changes the look of the team.

“He’s going to run; he’s going to put pressure on you. He’s really good,” manager Alex Cora said.

Story doubled to right field in the first inning. He singled past the shortstop in the third inning, then stole second and third. He was initially called out at third before a replay showed he had snuck his hand under the tag of third baseman Matt Vierling.

That created a run as Story scored on a two-out single by Adam Duvall, and he pumped his fist coming down the line.

That both of those steals came off Eduardo Rodriguez, who is quick to the plate, made them more impressive.

“He’s a force running the bases,” Cora said.

Story said he missed that part of the game and has taken some inspiration from teammate Jarren Duran this season.

“Watching him change the game and wreak havoc on the defense, it was a big goal of mine when I came back to hit the ground running,” Story said.

A fly ball that two outfielders lost in the sun went for a double leading off the fifth inning. Then came a double to center in the sixth inning.

“Definitely more comfortable,” Story said. “At-bats are much better. More consistent with the timing so obviously I can see the ball a little better. So feeling really good with that.

“Trying not to do anything too much. Just hit line drives.”

A righthanded hitter with an all-fields approach will bring stability to a lineup that has been far too lefthanded most of the season.

The Sox have been strong offensively. But with Duran and Masataka Yoshida slumping, Story’s return creates better options for Cora. It’s a more athletic group now.

“It creates balance,” Cora said. “Not only against lefties but against righties you can go left-right-left-right-left-right.”

Story told himself to be patient those first few days, that the struggles were inevitable. The only real way to prepare for major league pitching is to face major league pitching.

“There’s nothing like it in the world, facing the best pitchers every single night” he said. “Knowing that the process was good and trusting in that and knowing the type of player I am will go a long way.”

The Sox have a day off Monday before starting a three-game series at Washington on Tuesday. It’s the beginning of a stretch that has the Sox playing 22 games in 23 days with 16 on the road.

Thirteen of the games are against teams holding a playoff spot.

With Story, Chris Sale, and now Garrett Whitlock back after throwing two strong innings on Sunday, this is the best roster the Sox have had all season.

“I played against [Story] a long time,” Kenley Jansen said. “It’s good to have him on the same side. We need everybody now.”

