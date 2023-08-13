Wander Franco sits for Rays while MLB looks into his social media posts

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the Rays said in a statement. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Franco did not play in Sunday’s 9-2 loss to Cleveland.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco, Tampa Bay said Sunday.

Tampa Bay did not detail the nature of the social media posts.

Osleivis Basabe started at shortstop Sunday in the 22-year-old’s major league debut. Basabe, who went 1 for 3 with a double, learned he was being brought up during his game Saturday night with Triple A Durham.

Franco started Sunday’s game in the Rays’ dugout, then left it in the fifth inning.

Sunday’s promotion at Tropicana Field was the Wander Franco Snapback Hat for fans 14 and under.

After the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash was asked whether there was any issue with Franco not playing other than a regular day off. Cash replied: “No.”

“I’m aware of the speculation, and I’m not going to comment any further on that,” Cash said. “The day off was because [it was] a day off.”

Franco was benched for two games in late June by the Rays for how he has responded to frustrating situations and not being the best teammate at times.

Tampa Bay signed the 22-year old to an $182 million, 11-year contract in November 2021, a deal with a team option for 2033 that could be worth $223 million.

Franco, an AL All-Star this season, is hitting .281 with 17 homers, 58 RBIs and is 30 for 40 in stolen base attempts in 112 games.

In the game, rookie Tanner Bibee won his seventh consecutive decision as the Guardians avoided a three-game sweep.

Bibee (9-2) gave up two runs, seven hits, and struck out five in seven innings and is the first Cleveland rookie to win seven in row since Gene Bearden in 1948. The only longer rookie streak in franchise history is 10, set by Wes Ferrell in 1929.

Bibee followed fellow rookie Gavin Williams with an impressive outing for the second straight time, Williams struck out 10 and allowed one run Saturday.

“Just for him to go out there and just dominate them, it gave that much confidence to be, OK these guys could be beat,” Bibee said.

The Guardians rebounded after consecutive walkoff losses to the Rays, including a 9-8 loss Saturday in which closer Emmanuel Clase allowed three runs in the ninth.

Bibee is 7-0 following a Guardians loss.

Andrés Giménez and Gabriel Arias homered for the Guardians, who had 15 hits. Five starters finished with two or more hits as the Cleveland won for the fifth time in 16 games.

Rays starter Zach Eflin (12-7), seeking to become the AL’s first 13-game winner, allowed a season-high six runs and nine hits over three innings in an 82-pitch outing.