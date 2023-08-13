While Phil Mickelson implodes at Trump National, Cam Smith cruises to LIV Golf win

Mickelson, playing in the final group for the first time since joining the Saudi-funded circuit last year, hit two tee shots in the water and made a quintuple-bogey 8 on the par-3 seventh hole at Trump National, effectively ended his hopes. Smith, who had two early bogeys that dropped his lead to three shots over Mickelson at the time, closed with five birdies and a clean card for a 3-under 68 and seven-shot victory.

Phil Mickelson's bid for his first LIV Golf title ended early and spectacularly Sunday in Bedminster, N.J.

Smith won for the second time in three LIV Golf events and took over the season points race in his attempt to claim the $18 million bonus at the end of the season. He finished at 12-under 201.

Anirban Lahiri closed with a 70 to finish alone in second. Abraham Ancer (69), Patrick Reed (71), and Dean Burmester (72) tied for third.

“That was the goal since the start of the year, to be up with a shot at it,” Smith said of the season points race. “Got a couple of weeks left.”

LIV Golf is now off for the next five weeks until returning outside Chicago.

Mickelson ended an attention-filled week with a 75. He tied for ninth, his first top 10 of the year.

Smith earned $4 million for the win, raising his total to just over $13.6 million for the year. He said he would put the clubs away for the first few weeks of his break.

“My clubs deserve a rest,” Smith said.

His Ripper team won the team competition by 11 shots.

Ames eases to fourth Champions title of 2023

Stephen Ames opened and closed with eagles in a runaway victory in the Boeing Classic, his fourth PGA Tour Champions win of the season.

Ames shot a 9-under 63 at Snoqualmie (Wash.) Ridge for a seven-stroke victory over defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez (69). This year’s winner matched the tournament record at 19-under 297 after opening with consecutive 67s to take a one-stroke lead into the final round.

K.J. Choi (65) and Steven Alker (71) tied for third at 10 under.

Boo Weekley tied for 66th in his Champions debut, shooting 75-73-78.

Schofill beats Stone in US Women’s Amateur final

After taking a 3-up lead following the day’s opening 18 holes at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, Megan Schofill returned to the course alongside Latanna Stone to complete the 36-hole final and ultimately prevailed 4 and 3 to become the US Women’s Amateur champion.

At the 15th hole of the final round (the 33rd hole of the day), Schofill rolled in a putt for par before the match ended when Stone's par-putt attempt lipped out.
















