Lioness shot dead after escaping from farm in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A lioness escaped from a farm in South Korea, touching off an emergency search before she was killed by a hunter Monday, officials said.

The owner of the farm in the southeastern county of Goryeong reported the escape after finding her cage empty. Authorities quickly sent police officers, emergency workers and civilian hunters to the area, Goryeong police said.

People were banned from entering a mountain area where the lioness was believed to have moved before one of the hunters killed her near the farm, according to county and police officials.