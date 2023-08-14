This week’s TV: The ‘Suits’ phenomenon, a new Arthurian drama, and Harlan Coben’s latest

There are theories about why “Suits” has caught on so strongly. Meghan Markle was on it, which is inspiring royal family watchers. It’s now on a hugely popular streamer that knows how to promote its own on its homepage (previously, the show was on Peacock, and the ninth and final season still resides there). There are eight instantly-accessible seasons, and summer is upon us, making it especially binge-friendly.

As you may know, “Suits” is breaking records on Netflix. The streamer began featuring eight of the nine seasons of the 2011-2019 USA series in June, and it has since become the service’s most watched acquired show ever.

And it’s a so-called Blue Sky drama, those USA shows like “Psych,” “White Collar,” “Covert Affairs,” and “Royal Pains” that, for a moment from about 2005 to 2015, thrived. The characters were likable, the leads were lovably quirky, the plots were whimsical, and they resisted the general grittiness that other pay and basic cable channels were churning out.

Most likely, “Suits” is a hit right now thanks to a combination of those and other reasons. I suspect we’ll see this happen even more in the coming months, if the writers’ and actors’ strikes continue and the stock of new material continues to go down. Just like during the pandemic, viewers will start to look for older series to catch up on and plow through.

Is there a finished series you’d love to see unearthed in the same way? Thinking about the Blue Sky phenomenon makes me want “Burn Notice” back in circulation. The breezy show, which ran on USA, is about a spy — played with masterful irony and cool charm by Jeffrey Donovan — who has been blacklisted without knowing why. He returns to his hometown, Miami, and reconnects with his ex (Gabrielle Anwar) and his retired spy pal (B movie icon Bruce Campbell) to solve cases-of-the-week. The only case he can’t solve: his relationship with his passive-aggressive mother, played memorably by Sharon Gless.

Jerry Garcia (left) and Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead perform in 1972. The MGM+ docuseries “San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time” spotlights the Dead and other bands that anchored the city's music scene in the mid-'60s. REUTERS

TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. While we’re on the subject of MGM+, the channel — both linear and streaming — is premiering a two-part music docuseries called “San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time.” About the Bay Area music scene in the mid-1960s, it features the music of Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, Steve Miller, and many more. The first part runs on the linear channel on Sunday at 10 p.m. after “The Winter King,” and it’s available Sunday on the streamer. Based on the preview, it looks like there’s plenty of old footage in the mix.

2. Are you ready for yet another look into the Arthurian legend? Either way, it’s coming, with “The Winter King,” a new take on Arthur Pendragon and his rise to legend. Arthur, Lancelot, Guinevere, Merlin, Uther — the gang’s all here, like “Riverdale” meets “Game of Thrones.” The 10-episode British series (preview here) has been adapted from Bernard Cornwell’s “Warlord Chronicles” book series, and it stars Iain De Caestecker, Eddie Marsan, Ellie James, Stuart Campbell, and Jordan Alexandra. It premieres Sunday on MGM+, formerly Epix, at 9 p.m. and on MGM+ streaming.

Jaden Michael (center) stars as a 15-year-old sleuth in Amazon's "Harlan Coben's Shelter." Michael Parmelee

3. I can’t say that the adaptations of Harlan Coben novels count as “prestige TV,” but I can say that I watched “Safe’' and “The Stranger’' all the way through without forcing myself. They’re twist-filled mystery-thrillers that are easy to watch if you don’t think too much. “Harlan Coben’s Shelter” is an Amazon adaptation of the first novel in Coben’s young-adult series featuring high schooler Mickey Bolitar (played by Jaden Michael). Turns out Mickey’s supposedly late father may not be dead, and his new girlfriend is missing, triggering a dangerous investigation by the 15-year-old sleuth. It premieres on Friday (trailer here).

