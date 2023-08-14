CNN overhauls programming lineup, aiming to lift ratings

Abby Phillip, a senior political correspondent and anchor of “Inside Politics Sunday,” will be the new host of the network’s 10 p.m. ET hour on weekdays. Laura Coates, an anchor and chief legal analyst at CNN, will host the network’s 11 p.m. hour.

The overhaul is part of an attempt by new leaders at CNN to stabilize the network, which has been buffeted by turmoil. The company’s former chair, Chris Licht, departed in June after just over a year in the job, during which newsroom morale and profits fell.

CNN, which has battled sagging ratings this year, on Monday unveiled a substantial remaking of its morning and evening programming.

CNN’s prime-time programming has been in flux since Chris Cuomo, its star anchor, was fired in late 2021 amid an inquiry into whether he aided his brother, former governor Andrew Cuomo of New York.

In May, CNN named Kaitlan Collins, its former White House correspondent, as host of its 9 p.m. hour, replacing Cuomo.

CNN’s morning show, which has been anchored solo by Poppy Harlow for several months, is getting a new permanent co-anchor: Phil Mattingly, CNN’s chief White House correspondent. “Early Start,” which airs at 5 a.m., will be anchored by Kasie Hunt, CNN’s chief national affairs analyst. Hunt was previously anchor of “Way Too Early,” a morning show on MSNBC.

The new programming lineup is the most significant decision to date made by the four executives who took over leadership of CNN after Licht left. David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a meeting announcing Licht’s departure in June that the company would run a search to find his replacement. No permanent successor has been announced.

In his place, the network is being run by Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development, David C. Leavy, the network’s chief operating officer, Virginia Moseley, CNN’s executive vice president of editorial, and Eric Sherling, executive vice president of US programming.

With its programming lineup solidified, CNN will now turn to other matters, including sorting out its plans for video streaming, a person with knowledge of the network’s plans said. The company is grappling with a significant budget shortfall this year, according to another person with knowledge of internal talks and the company’s finances. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the network’s plans were private.

CNN has struggled to turn around its ratings this year as it has dealt with Licht’s rocky tenure. In July, the network lagged behind longtime ratings leader Fox News and MSNBC, its chief cable news rivals, in total viewership, according to Nielsen.

Some of the moves announced Monday had been contemplated under Licht. CNN had already zeroed in on Mattingly to serve as co-host of “CNN This Morning,” and he has made appearances on the show for months. Network executives had considered Hunt as a candidate for the 5 a.m. slot, according to one of the people with knowledge of their deliberations. CNN announced earlier this year that Coates would focus solely on the 11 p.m. slot before pulling back on that decision.

But other programming changes announced Monday were not contemplated under Licht’s leadership, including new shows hosted by Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s chief international anchor, and Pamela Brown, CNN’s chief investigative correspondent. One of the people with knowledge of the internal discussions at the network said CNN’s new leaders reset their programming strategy after Licht’s departure, running a process that included research and testing.

CNN has been trying to increase the diversity of its on-air talent. The network is adding two Black journalists — Phillip and Coates — to its evening lineup. And it has made Victor Blackwell the anchor of its 8 a.m. hour Saturday and promoted Manu Raju to anchor “Inside Politics.” But the absence of Lemon means that the network’s flagship morning program will be without a journalist of color.

CNN’s weekend lineup is also being reorganized. Chris Wallace, the former host of “Fox News Sunday” who joined CNN to start a show on a streaming service, CNN+, that was shut in the early days of Licht’s tenure, will anchor the network’s 10 a.m. hour Saturday. Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s chief international correspondent, will anchor the 11 a.m. hour. They will be preceded by Blackwell at 8 a.m. and Michael Smerconish at 9 a.m.

Elsewhere, much of CNN’s prominent talent have remained in place. Anderson Cooper, a CNN stalwart, will continue to anchor “Anderson Cooper 360″ at 8 p.m. Jake Tapper, CNN’s anchor and chief Washington correspondent, will continue to host “The Lead” at 4 p.m. and co-host “State of the Union,” a Sunday public affairs show, with the network’s chief political correspondent, Dana Bash.