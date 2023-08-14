Mass. expands rebate program to include used EV buyers

Guy Bedau, electric vehicle ambassador at Milford Nissan in Milford, said the new plan will make it easier for him to sell the late-model used EVs that have begun to accumulate on his lot. Bedau said that overall sales of EVs have “definitely continued to be slower than I’d expect or wish, and this new program will definitely help.”

The Healey administration announced last week a long-awaited expansion of the state’s rebate program for electric vehicles, making used cars eligible for rebates of up to $5,000. It’s the first time used EVs have been eligible for a rebate since the program was launched in 2014.

Used electric cars just got cheaper in Massachusetts, thanks to state-funded rebates that can knock thousands of dollars off the price.

Consumers who purchased or leased a new EV priced at $55,000 or less were already eligible for rebates of $3,500. But legislation passed last year added used EVs to the mix, with rebates of $3,500 available for cars priced at $40,000 or less. To qualify, eligible households with spouses who file their taxes jointly must have an adjusted gross income of no more than $150,000. Heads of household must earn less than $112,500 and individual filers less than $75,000.

An additional $1,500 rebate is also available for households who satisfy the income limits and who also participate in a variety of social benefit programs, such as the WIC family nutrition program, the state rental voucher program, and various programs for military veterans.

People who bought a used EV between Nov. 10, 2022, and Aug. 8, 2023, can still get a rebate, but they must apply no later than Nov. 6, 2023.

The rebates apply to all-electric vehicles or vehicles powered by fuel cells. Rebates for plug-in hybrid cars which include gasoline engines are being phased out. People who bought or leased such vehicles through June 30, 2023, may still be eligible for a $1,500 rebate, if they apply before Sept. 28. But plug-in hybrids purchased July 1 or later are ineligible.

In another major change, the rebate cash for new vehicles is now payable up front to the car dealer, so that the purchaser doesn’t have to wait for a check to arrive. This means the money can be used as a down payment when financing the vehicle, resulting in lower monthly loan payments. The same deal will be available for buyers of used EVs beginning Sept. 1.

Bedau said that with an up-front rebate option, some of the low-mileage used EVs on his lot are better bargains than many used gas-powered cars. For instance, a 2019 Nissan Leaf with less than 5,000 miles would sell for about $15,000 with the rebate. By comparison, his dealership’s cheapest gasoline car, a 2015 Nissan Rogue with 80,000 miles on it, costs $16,000.

The state rebates come on top of federal EV incentives. These include a tax credit of up to $7,500 for certain EV models, as well as a tax break of up to $4,000 for used electric cars.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.