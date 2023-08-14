Ruble plunges to lowest point since beginning of Ukraine invasion

The Russian ruble has reached its lowest value since the early weeks of the war in Ukraine as Western sanctions weigh on energy exports and weaken demand for the national currency. On Monday, the Russian currency passed 101 rubles to the dollar, continuing a more than 25 percent decline in its value since the beginning of the year and hitting the lowest level in almost 17 months. President Vladimir Putin’s economic adviser, Maksim Oreshkin, on Monday blamed the weak ruble on “loose monetary policy” in an op-ed for state news agency Tass. He said a strong ruble is in the interest of the Russian economy and that a weak currency “complicates economic restructuring and negatively affects people’s real incomes.” Oreshkin said Russia’s central bank has “all the tools necessary” to stabilize the situation and said he expected normalization shortly. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BILLIONAIRES

The cage match looks to be off

The will-they-or-won’t-they drama between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg over a potential “cage fight” appeared Sunday to end with a whimper, as Zuckerberg said that Musk’s delays and excuses had rendered the discussion moot. In a post to his nascent social-networking platform, Threads, Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Meta, wrote, “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on.” He included the hint of a taunt, “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me.” On Friday, Musk posted that the fight would be managed by the two men’s foundations and that he had spoken to the Italian government about a location. He did not list a date, saying only that he needed “minor surgery” to address his shoulder and ribs that he said would involve a recovery of several months. Zuckerberg, in his Sunday post on Threads, wrote, “I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.” — NEW YORK TIMES

AUTOMOTIVE

Nikola recalling trucks after battery fires

Nikola Corp. shares fell more than 6 percent Monday after the manufacturer announced it will recall trucks and temporarily stop sales after several battery fires. The company will call back roughly 209 of its Tre trucks after a third-party investigator found a coolant leak was likely behind a blaze at the company’s Phoenix headquarters in June. While Nikola said its vehicles can remain in operation, it advised customers and dealers to park outside until a fix is ready in the coming weeks. Internal investigations by Nikola’s safety and engineering teams indicate a single supplier component within its battery packs is the likely source of coolant leaks that a third party found to be the probable cause of the June truck fire. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

UBS to pay $1.44 billion in mortgage-backed securities case

UBS said it agreed to pay $1.44 billion to settle a case with the US Department of Justice regarding how it handled residential mortgage-backed securities. The matter stems from 2006 and 2007 and is related to the issuance, underwriting, and sale of the securities, UBS said in a statement Monday. In 2019, a federal judge in Brooklyn, N.Y., denied UBS’s bid to dismiss the suit, which the DOJ brought in 2018. It accused the bank of selling tens of billions of dollars of residential mortgage-backed securities by “knowingly and repeatedly” making false and fraudulent statements to investors about the loans backing them. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon to use AI to compile product reviews

Amazon is rolling out a new generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews for customers. The feature, which the company began testing earlier this year, is designed to help shoppers determine at a glance what other customers said about a product before they spend time reading through individual reviews. It will pick out common themes and summarize them in a short paragraph on the product detail page. The company wrote in a blog post published Monday that the AI-generated reviews are now available to a subset of mobile shoppers in the United States across a “broad” selection of products. And it may be expanded to more shoppers and additional categories of products in the “coming months” based on customer feedback, said Vaughn Schermerhorn, Amazon’s director of community shopping. The Seattle-based company has been looking for ways to integrate more artificial intelligence into its product offerings as the generative AI race heats up among tech companies. Amazon hasn’t released its own high-profile AI chatbot or imaging tool. Instead, it’s been focusing on services that will allow developers to build their own generative AI tools on its cloud infrastructure AWS. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Tesla drops prices in China again

Tesla cut prices again in China, sending auto stocks tumbling on concerns the move will rekindle a price war that had shown signs of abating. The automaker marked down the Long Range and Performance versions of the Model Y sport utility vehicle by 14,000 yuan ($1,900) to 299,900 yuan and 349,900 yuan, according to a post on its Weibo account. Tesla also extended an 8,000-yuan insurance subsidy for the base version of the Model 3 sedan, keeping the perk in place through the end of next month. The cuts follow moves by Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.’s Zeekr brand, which lowered prices by as much as 37,000 yuan last week, as well as Zhejiang Leapmotor Technologies Ltd., which discounted by as much as 20,000 yuan at the beginning of the month. Tesla started the price war with an initial round of cuts beginning late last year that has made some of its models almost 50 percent cheaper than in the United States and Europe. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

FAA investigates another close call at an airport

Federal officials are investigating an incident in which a private plane was told to abort its landing to avoid hitting a Southwest Airlines jet that was using the same runway to take off in the latest in a series of recent close calls between planes. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that it is investigating the incident, which happened Friday at San Diego International Airport. A Cessna Citation business jet was told to cut short its approach to landing and circle around because a Southwest plane was still on the runway, the FAA said. According to the agency’s preliminary review, an air traffic controller cleared the private jet to land and then told the Southwest pilots to taxi onto the same runway and wait for approval to take off. The private jet was able to pull up and circle before landing safely. It is not clear how close the planes came to each other. The airport’s automated system for tracking planes and vehicles on the ground alerted the controller to the potential conflict, the FAA said. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board, which tweeted that it too was looking into the San Diego incident, have investigated more than a half-dozen close calls at airports around the country this year. The surge led the FAA to hold a “safety summit” in March. — ASSOCIATED PRESS