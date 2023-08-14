Dunkin’ confirms new line of spiked iced tea and coffee

Last week, there was buzz about Dunkin’ launching a brand of spiked iced coffee and tea. On Monday, they confirmed that their first line of Spiked Iced Teas will go on sale in late August, with Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees to follow in early September.

The canned teas are available in slightly sweet, half-and-half, strawberry dragonfruit, and mango pineapple flavors; the canned coffees come in original, caramel, mocha, and vanilla. They clock in at a modest 5 to 6 percent ABV.

Drinks journal VinePair first reported the news, noting that this is a collaboration with Boston-based Harpoon. Harpoon is a frequent Dunkin’ collaborator. A few months ago, the Globe ranked their four seasonal hybrid beers, praising the Coffee Roll Cream Ale. They’ve also united to create Boston Kreme Stouts and Jelly Donut IPAs.