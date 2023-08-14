My plan to win Gwyneth Paltrow’s Airbnb listing

Apparently not, because on August 15, at precisely 1 p.m. Boston time, we’re being forced to compete for the privilege of booking a one-night stay at her guest house in Montecito .

Isn’t it enough that we’ve bought so much of her hocus pocus that we’ve turned Goop, her lifestyle company, into a wellness monster that was last publicly valued at $390 million ? That we’ve gifted her the dual honors of being America’s sweetheart and its villain?

What’s with Gwyneth Paltrow and Airbnb ? What does the self-appointed vagina guru want from us now ?

OK, technically no one is being forced, but for a certain kind of person, don’t judge me, it feels obligatory.

Advertisement

In case you missed it: On Aug. 1, Gwyneth haters, groupies, and perhaps even those who’ve remained admirably indifferent, were shocked by an unsettling event: a breaking of the fourth wall of celebrity, a breach in the fabric between the celestial world and the one down here, where people cursed with bad hair dwell. It happened on Instagram, when the Hollywood star — who had heretofore been in our faces but also mercifully remote — announced that she was putting her guest house on Airbnb for one night.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The whole thing is a marketing stunt of course — Airbnb has also partnered with Barbie to put her dream house on the site — but Gwyneth has loftier goals.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented,” she wrote on Instagram. “@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely.”

The antidote to global loneliness, apparently, is for a commoner — who will no doubt be chosen by Chief Branding Experts — to spend 19 hours slathering on the Goop products that come gratis with your ⅘ –of-a-day-long stay. (Check in is at 4 p.m and check out at 11 a.m., sharp. Sorry.)

Advertisement

“While we may begin as strangers,” Mother Teresa writes to her future guest, “I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities ….”

And then it gets even better: “Another amazing thing we can do when you come and stay,” she says coyly, “is we could have a little chef’s dinner together in our wine room with your guest and my husband.”

The video of Gwyneth giving viewers a tour of the listing is worth a look, less to ogle the heartbreaking bathroom than to see her — dressed in a girlish blue dress with puffy sleeves that most 50-year-olds should not attempt — as she manages to sound less like an A-list actress than a slightly bored real estate agent.

“Wood burning fireplace,” she says, moving through the house, “lovely little bar, the bedroom …”

As the Tuesday booking time neared, I was privately embarrassed when I realized my feelings about the publicity stunt had transitioned from mockery and professional interest to desire.

I emailed Airbnb’s press department. “On what basis will the guest be chosen?”

Should I pretend to like the same charities as Gwyneth? (In 2020, I read, she did the #FoodBankNYCChallenge, in which she had to subsist on a food budget of just $29 a week — I could mention that.)

Advertisement

Should I quickly buy, and then write a review, of her products? “The peplum waist on the $985 ‘naked skin dress’ was darling!”

Or maybe I should signal that I’m a fellow entrepreneur. That I know she’s monetizing this relationship with Airbnb, and I will be, too. Next week it will be me posting a “paid partnership” with Airbnb on Insta, just like she did. “Come stay with the person who stayed with Gwyneth. We can have an Uber Eats kiss dinner!”

The airbnb spokeswoman wasn’t satisfactorily forthcoming, but she did let this slip: “Like other listings, there is an optional message field that guests may complete when they request to book through the Airbnb platform.”

Bingo! My next email was to Teddy Barnes, president and co-founder of EssayDog, a firm that helps students use “proven” Hollywood creative storytelling techniques to write their college application essays.

“You may want to present yourself as a new acolyte of GP who has started the journey to mental, social, and physical wellness,” he suggested. “You are ready to take the next step in the process to become more enlightened.”

As the parent of two (now former) college applicants, I am a scholar of the college essay and I was about to try and craft my own, when I noticed a line in the “additional rules” section of Gwyneth’s listing:

“guests must have an active Airbnb profile … with a good track record on the platform.”

Advertisement

A good track record? My panicked thoughts turned to an incident in 2020 involving a New Hampshire vacation rental, a mini watermelon that had weirdly starting oozing foam, a sticky section of counter that I didn’t notice, and then, tragically, a mediocre “cleanliness” rating from the host.

“I’ll never share a chef’s dinner with Gwyneth,” I thought glumly. But then I remembered! The watermelon drama had played out on a rival rental platform! My rep on airbnb was clean.

Gwyneth’s place is currently showing a nightly rate of $0 per night, and much of the visit will take place during sleeping hours, but even so, it’s going to cost you.

The guest will be seeing Gwyneth — and, more important, Gwyneth seeing the guest — on multiple occasions, meaning that the costs associated with hair, make-up and wardrobe are almost limitless.

You need an arrival outfit; a chef’s dinner outfit; a presentable bathing suit and cover-up in case she glimpses you out the window of her real house (where you can’t go, per the rules).

And, warning: The instagram post mentions her “favorite hikes,” which means you’re going to have to at least pretend to like the outdoors, necessitating a whole ‘nother get-up; and, even though she doesn’t promise a goodbye scene, there could be one, so you need to look cute departing, and for the pictures when you’re rushed to a secret location to be debriefed by People magazine.

Wish me luck. And if it doesn’t work out, I’m gonna challenge Gwyneth to a cage match.

Advertisement

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her @bethteitell.