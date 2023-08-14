Tom Brady building palatial bachelor pad in L.A., reports say

The Daily Mail reports that his 14,000-square-foot pad is located in LA’s posh Brentwood neighborhood and includes an enormous rectangular pool and elaborately landscaped gardens. The tabloid refers to Brady’s new abode as a “luxurious love nest” because the seven-time Super Bowl champ is footloose these days following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

Word from the West Coast is that the former Patriots quarterback, who built a couple of palatial homes during his playing days, is overseeing construction of yet another opulent residence in Los Angeles.

The Brentwood estate sold in 2014 by Tom Brady and Gisele Bunchen, shown in a file photo. Brady is reportedly building a new home in the same neighborhood. Roger Davies for Architectural D

Brady certainly knows his way around a construction site. In 2008, he and Bundchen purchased a property in Brentwood and built a sprawling French chateau-style mansion with five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, a cobblestone motor court and a koi pond. The couple eventually sold the estate to Dr. Dre for $40 million.

Brady and Bundchen, who were married for 13 years before calling it quits in 2022, also built a mansion in Brookline, which they sold in 2020. (The asking price for that place, which was listed off-market, was believed to be $32 million.)

Birmingham City co-owner Tom Brady, center, CEO Garry Cook, left, and director Matt Alvarez, right, in the stands before the Championship soccer match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St. Andrew's, Birmingham, England, Saturday Aug. 12, 2023. Mike Egerton/Associated Press

Brady, who celebrated his 46th birthday earlier this month, mostly lives now in Indian Creek Village, a private island near Miami known as “Billionaire’s Bunker.” (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos just bought a place near Brady’s.)

Reports about the new house in LA come as Brady is rumored to be romancing Irina Shayk, a Russian model whose former boyfriends include soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and actor Bradley Cooper.

While his new pad is under construction, Brady is continuing his globe-trotting ways. The GOAT was spotted in France at Le Mans and at the French Open finals in Paris in June.

Over the weekend, TB12 posted photos from his visit to St. Andrew’s Stadium in Birmingham, UK, home to the Birmingham City Football Club. Brady now has a minority ownership stake in the soccer team, which beat Leeds on Saturday 1-0.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him @MarkAShanahan.