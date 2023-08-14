scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Roxbury man wanted by Boston police in connection with fatal stabbing in Dorchester

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated August 14, 2023, 35 minutes ago

Boston police are asking the public’s help in locating a Roxbury man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Dorchester last May.

Anthony Chester, 31, of Roxbury, is wanted on a straight warrant out of Roxbury District Court for murder, police said.

Boston police said at about 8:59 p.m. on May 30, 2022, officers responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of 4 Beauford Lane in Dorchester and found 39-year-old Earnest Sims suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Chester was last seen in the area of Roxbury. He is described as a being a Black man, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on Chester’s whereabouts is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Those wishing to assist in the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

