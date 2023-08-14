Roxbury man wanted by Boston police in connection with fatal stabbing in Dorchester

Boston police are asking the public’s help in locating a Roxbury man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Dorchester last May.
Anthony Chester, 31, of Roxbury, is wanted on a straight warrant out of Roxbury District Court for murder, police said.
Boston police said at about 8:59 p.m. on May 30, 2022, officers responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of 4 Beauford Lane in Dorchester and found 39-year-old Earnest Sims suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Chester was last seen in the area of Roxbury. He is described as a being a Black man, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information on Chester’s whereabouts is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Those wishing to assist in the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
