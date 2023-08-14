Roxbury man wanted by Boston police in connection with fatal stabbing in Dorchester

Boston police are asking the public’s help in locating a Roxbury man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Dorchester last May.

Anthony Chester, 31, of Roxbury, is wanted on a straight warrant out of Roxbury District Court for murder, police said.

Boston police said at about 8:59 p.m. on May 30, 2022, officers responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of 4 Beauford Lane in Dorchester and found 39-year-old Earnest Sims suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.