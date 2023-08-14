Brockton man pleads guilty to role in 2006 home invasion, fatal shooting

Scott was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in state prison. He has been held in state prison for 5,876 days, or just over 16 years, prosecutors said.

Kenston Scott, now 41, of Brockton, pleaded guilty in Brockton Superior Court to manslaughter, armed home invasion, carrying a firearm, and a firearm violation, the district attorney’s office said in a statement .

A man pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and other charges in connection to a 2006 home invasion that led to the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Brockton man, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.

Attorneys listed for Scott in court documents did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Monday evening.

On Nov. 17, 2006, Nelson Pina was shot around 1 a.m. in the doorway of his Brockton home, the Boston Globe reported.

Scott and two other men, Jamie Resende and Vernon Newbury, allegedly had hatched a plan to rob Pina at his home that began with Resende and Scott forcing their way inside, prosecutors said Monday. Pina was shot in the chest by a .32-caliber gun, prosecutors said, and the men fled.

“Had the case gone to trial, the Commonwealth would have proven that ballistics retrieved from the house included spent .32 and .22 shell casings, and Scott was wounded and bleeding when he fled the scene, and Scott admitted that the robbery plan went awry and shots were exchanged,” the statement said.

Scott’s car was found parked at the scene, along with a sweatshirt bearing his DNA, prosecutors said.

The incident was investigated by State Police and Brockton police, according to the statement.

