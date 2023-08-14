Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman off Nantucket

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a fisherman who went missing off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, officials said Monday.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Diolanda Caballero said the search for the fisherman, who was working on Gaston’s Legacy, a fishing vessel from Nantucket, was suspended on Sunday at 7:45 p.m.
“Next of kin has been notified,” Caballero said Monday. The Coast Guard did not release the man’s name and it was not clear how he went overboard.
The crewman was reported missing around 8 p.m. Saturday, and a helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod and a lifeboat from Coast Guard Station Brant Point on Nantucket went to the scene, about five miles off the island’s southern coast. Two Coast Guard cutters assisted in the search, officials said.
Advertisement
Gaston’s Legacy and the commercial fishing vessel Lady Samira were also searching for the missing crew member, and the Nantucket Port Authority had lifeguards conducting a land search as well, officials said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.