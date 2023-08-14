Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman off Nantucket

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a fisherman who went missing off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, officials said Monday.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Diolanda Caballero said the search for the fisherman, who was working on Gaston’s Legacy, a fishing vessel from Nantucket, was suspended on Sunday at 7:45 p.m.

“Next of kin has been notified,” Caballero said Monday. The Coast Guard did not release the man’s name and it was not clear how he went overboard.