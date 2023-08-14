Dozens of motorcycles, street bikes block Leverett Connector while doing donuts, spinning tires

Drivers on the Leverett Connector near TD Garden were brought to a halt Saturday afternoon as dozens of riders on motorcycles and dirt bikes blocked the highway, according to officials and video of the incident.

State Police said Monday that troopers received several calls shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday reporting approximately 40 riders stopped on the Leverett Connector Bridge, which crosses over the train tracks outside North Station and carries traffic to Interstate 93 North and Route 1 North.

Video of the traffic jam obtained by WBZ News shows dozens of bikers parked on the outbound side of the bridge as some do donuts and spin their tires on the pavement further ahead.