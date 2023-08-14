Drag Queen story hour serves up bubble tea and LGBTQ belonging in N.H.

Families gathered at the bright pink nook on Main Street for a summery story hour with a drag performer who goes by the name Juicy Garland. Some spoke with a clear sense of relief that this event went more smoothly than one like it held in June, when masked neo-Nazi protesters showed up, shouted, and knocked on the windows to disrupt and intimidate.

CONCORD, N.H. — Patrons sipped lattes and bubble tea as they chatted late Sunday morning in and around the Teatotaller cafe, their chatter subsumed by intermittent waves of warm laughter from the back of the venue.

Organizers were prepared for Sunday’s event. Peacekeepers in fluorescent vests milled about inside and outside, and new signs notified the public that the open-air walkway along the cafe’s large windows is private property where protests and demonstrations would not be tolerated.

Advertisement

The attention-seeking white nationalist group that claimed responsibility for targeting Teatotaller in June, NSC-131, didn’t show up on Sunday. That left attendees to enjoy what they described as a fun and relaxing event.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Chelsea and Holly Graves of Merrimack ducked out a few minutes early with their 11-month-old son, Noah, to honor his typical naptime. They said they look forward to coming back.

“We’re always looking for LGBTQ-friendly events,” Holly said. “Being a two-mom family, it’s important to us for him to grow up around that.”

That’s exactly the sort of community-building experience that Teatotaller owner Emmett Soldati said the cafe’s events aim to provide, to help kids and families feel a sense of safety and belonging.

“It’s, in some ways, not even really about what’s happening on stage,” he said. “It’s really about the people that are drawn to this programming to connect and meet each other.”

“There’s something really wonderful right now happening with drag performances and drag culture … We know when we host events like this, it will draw a lot of people from our community out,” he added.

Advertisement

Drag queens, especially those who host story hour events for children, have been targeted lately by conservatives who claim the art form is hypersexualized and categorically inappropriate for kids. But LGBTQ advocates and drag practitioners themselves contend that performers tailor their art to their audience.

“Drag performers, like many types of artists, think really critically about their audience,” Soldati said. His team thinks carefully, too, about the performers and organizations with which they partner, he added.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Justice said the attorney general’s office continues to investigate to determine whether any civil rights violations occurred when Teatotaller was targeted in June.

The office brought civil rights charges in January against NSC-131 and two of the group’s leaders (one of whom has since died) over a July 2022 incident in Portsmouth. But a judge dismissed the charges.

Prosecutors were back in court last week to argue that the judge should reconsider the dismissal. They’re awaiting a ruling on that motion.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.