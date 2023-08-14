Rhode Map scoop: Eva-Marie Mancuso is leaving Governor McKee’s office

Bryant is expected to announce more details on Mancuso’s role – which will focus on international relations – later this week.

Eva-Marie Mancuso, a former chairwoman of the state Board of Education who joined the McKee administration as a senior advisor in early 2022, has accepted a job at Bryant University beginning Oct. 1. She earned $188,000 during the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

One of Governor Dan McKee’s top advisors is stepping away from her job.

Mancuso kept a high profile in McKee’s administration and on his campaign last year. She was briefly considered for the Providence school superintendent’s job – the state controls the city’s schools – but ended up with a broader portfolio in his office.

On the politics side, Mancuso was also blamed for a mishap the night McKee won the Democratic primary when she tried to connect the governor over the phone with runner-up Helena Foulkes just as McKee was prepared to deliver his victory speech. McKee told her to “hang up on them.”

Mancuso does leave big shoes to fill within the McKee administration. Like many politicians, the governor has a tendency to surround himself with people who affirm his existing views. Mancuso was one of the few people in the administration willing to challenge McKee.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.