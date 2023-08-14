Haverhill residents displaced by sinkhole likely to return Wednesday, damage estimates approach $2 million

Meanwhile, estimated costs to repair a burst sewer pipe and the damage it caused swelled beyond $1 million, city officials said.

“Whatever it takes to get this done, we’ll get it done. We’ll figure out the money part later,” Fiorentini said. “Our number one concern is safety. All we care about is taking care of the people there.”

Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini met Monday with 22 residents who were displaced after a 20-foot sinkhole opened up near their apartment building during last week’s heavy rains, seeking to assure them that work is being done around the clock in hopes that they can return to their homes Wednesday.

“It’s probably a little closer to $2 million,” said Shawn Regan, a city spokesman. “Those are still wild estimates at this point. We’ll know better in coming days.”

The displaced tenants live in a five-unit building on Fourth Street in the Mount Washington neighborhood. Since Friday, the city has been paying for them to stay at a Hampton Inn, as well as buying their meals.

Property owner Artie Moses, 44, said she has owned the apartment building for 17 years and is fearful of losing it to the sinkhole.

“I’m just waiting to see what’s happening,” Moses said in a telephone interview Monday. “I don’t know where to go from here. I’m hoping my backyard will be secure and my house will be secure. That’s what I want to know, that I will not lose the house.”

Moses said that after speaking with Fiorentini on Monday she felt a little more at ease.

“It seems to me they are doing a good job,” Moses said. “They’ve been working 24/7.”

Early last week, Haverhill received more than 5 inches of rain. When downpours continued on Thursday, flooding basements and businesses and bursting the sewer pipe near Washington and Ford streets that carved out the sinkhole, Fiorentini issued a state of emergency.

The sinkhole forced the evacuation of 22 people on Friday.

So far, the sinkhole has been back-filled and stabilized, but the closest home, the five-unit apartment building, will not be accessible until Wednesday, city officials said.

“City inspectors and engineers will make that final decision,” officials said.

A temporary wastewater bypass was completed Sunday night, with more permanent repairs taking place Monday.

Officials are asking residents and businesses to report their damages and losses to the city by Aug. 17.

So far, 32 residences and three businesses have submitted claims to Haverhill officials in hope of getting state and federal emergency assistance funds, Regan said.

Those numbers reflect “the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

In order to receive emergency funding, the affected area must meet certain monetary thresholds for damages, Regan said.

Those minimum cost of damages for Essex County to be eligible for assistance is $3,595,640, and the minimum is $12,442,953 statewide, Regan said.

If the communities in the county can verify damages in those amounts, then the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency would ask Governor Maura Healey to seek federal disaster aid, Regan said.

The disaster relief money would be used to aid residents and business owners who lack flood insurance, Regan said.

“Most people don’t have flood insurance,” Fiorentini said. “We’re hoping that we can get enough people to register here and in the other communities in the county to meet the threshold for federal aid.”

“If that doesn’t work, we’re going to consider using ARPA money for the uninsured,” Fiorentini said, referring to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, passed by Congress in 2021.





