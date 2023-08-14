Donald Trump indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling

The Fulton County grand jury indictment of Trump follows a two-year investigation ignited by a January 2021 phone call in which the then-president suggested that Georgia’s Republican secretary of state could help him “find 11,780 votes” needed to reverse his narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Donald Trump and several allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday, accused of scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. It’s the fourth criminal case to be brought against the former president and the second to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote.

August 14, 2023

August 14, 2023

Indictment details dozens of acts by Trump, allies to undo his Georgia loss — 11:26 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The indictment details dozens of acts by Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the battleground state, including hectoring Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find enough votes to keep him power, pestering officials with bogus claims of voter fraud and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of electoral college electors favorable to Trump.

“Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” says the indictment issued Monday night by the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will speak soon. Watch it live. — 11:19 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is set to speak Monday night after Donald Trump and several allies were charged in her office’s investigation into efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in that state.

Watch it live.

Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani also charged — 11:04 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Other defendants included former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who advanced his efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia.

Trump indicted in Georgia in 2020 election interference case — 10:59 p.m.

By the Associated Press

See photos of the judge receiving indictment papers — 10:46 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney received indictment papers from a grand jury on Monday night and handed them to County Clerk Che Alexander. It was not immediately clear who was charged and for what.

Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney received indictment papers from a grand jury. Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

County Clerk Che Alexander, right, spoke with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney looked through paperwork. Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

County Clerk Che Alexander departed the courtroom of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

As indictment is returned, Trump campaign releases new statement — 10:35 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

The Trump campaign released a statement Monday night calling Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “a rabid partisan” and accusing her of “strategically” stalling the Georgia investigation to interfere with the 2024 presidential race and hurt Trump’s chances.

People who said they were asked to testify Tuesday appeared instead on Monday — 10:16 p.m.

By the Associated Press

One person who said he’d been called to testify to the grand jury suggested on Monday that the process may be moving more quickly than anticipated. George Chidi, an independent journalist, had tweeted previously that he was asked to testify on Tuesday, but later posted he was going to court on Monday, adding: “They’re moving faster than they thought.”

Chidi wrote in The Intercept last month that he barged “into a semi-clandestine meeting of Republicans pretending to be Georgia’s official electors in December 2020.” He described being thrown out of the room just after entering, told that it was an “education meeting.”

Former lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan, who over the weekend said he’d also been asked to testify Tuesday, instead appeared before the grand jury Monday. He told reporters outside the courthouse that the 2020 election had been “fair and legal” and said now was the “opportunity to get the real story out.”

Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan left the Fulton County Courthouse on Monday in Atlanta. Alex Slitz/Associated Press

Georgia court website published, then removed, document earlier Monday — 9:54 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The process hit an unexpected snag in the middle of the day when Reuters reported on a document listing criminal charges to be brought against Trump, including state racketeering counts, conspiracy to commit false statements and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Reuters, which later published a copy of the document, said the filing was taken down quickly. A spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the report of charges being filed was “inaccurate,” but declined to comment further on a kerfuffle that the Trump legal team rapidly jumped on to attack the integrity of the investigation.

The office of the Fulton County courts clerk later released a statement that seemed to only raise more questions, calling the posted document “fictitious,” but failing to explain how it got on the court’s website. The clerk’s office said documents without official case numbers “are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such.” But the document that appeared online did have a case number on it.

Asked about the “fictitious” document Monday evening, the courts clerk, Che Alexander, said: “I mean, I don’t know what else to say, like, grace … I don’t know, I haven’t seen an indictment, right, so I don’t have anything.” On the question of whether the website had been hacked, she said, “I can’t speak to that.”

Grand jury heard from witnesses into the evening — 9:39 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The grand jury heard from witnesses into the evening Monday in the election subversion investigation.

Prosecutors in Fulton County presented evidence to the grand jury as they pushed toward a likely indictment, summoning multiple former state officials including the ex-lieutenant governor as witnesses.

Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling left the Fulton County Courthouse on Monday in Atlanta. Joe Raedle/Getty

A look at the two-year investigation — 9:24 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began investigating more than two years ago, shortly after a recording was released of a January 2021 phone call Trump made to Georgia’s secretary of state.

Here are six investigative threads Willis and her team have explored.

Indictment is returned in Georgia as grand jury wraps up Trump election probe — 9:08 p.m.

By the Associated Press

A grand jury in Georgia that has been investigating former president Donald Trump over his efforts to undo the 2020 election results in that state returned at least one indictment Monday, though it was not immediately clear against whom.

Documents were presented around 9 p.m. by the county courts clerk to the Fulton County judge who for months has been presiding over the investigation.

Read the full story.