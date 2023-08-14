As Healey built her administration, the executive branch workforce swelled

The headcount at the agencies and departments under the governor’s control has ballooned by hundreds of employees since the Democrat took office in January and by nearly 1,700 in the state fiscal year that ended in June, the largest one-year spike within the executive branch in at least a decade, according to a Globe analysis of state data.

During her first year, Governor Maura Healey has expanded her Cabinet, creating high-level climate-focused roles across her administration, and sprinkled newly created positions across state government.

The state’s sprawling health and human services secretariat has grown by more than 300 employees, climbing back toward pre-pandemic levels, according to the data. Nearly 200 more are now working at environmental agencies, where Healey has touted beefing up resources to battle climate change. The Department of Transportation alone has grown by nearly 12 percent and now tops 4,000 employees.

Overall, 43,627 people worked under the governor’s authority at the end of June, according to figures provided by the state comptroller’s office. That’s 1,673 more than a year earlier — and nearly 700 more since Healey took over Jan. 5 — pushing the state’s headcount to its highest level at the end of a fiscal year since 2015.

Advertisement

“It’s really important to me as governor that we have a team across the board — it’s a bigger team right now — that is collaborative, communicative and that is mission-driven,” Healey said in an interview. “We need to staff in order to be able to deliver. It’s very hard, as you can imagine, if you don’t have enough colleagues around you to get through the work that is in front of you. It’s important to morale, and it’s important to the delivery, fundamentally, of service.”

There are other factors behind the 4 percent jump, budget watchers say. During the first two years of the pandemic, headcount in the executive branch plunged by about 1,000 workers, priming it for a natural rebound. Massachusetts, until late, has also enjoyed heady fiscal times, entering last fiscal year with a $5 billion surplus, giving the state the resources to fill vacancies and add staff.

Advertisement

That appeared to start under Healey’s predecessor, former governor Charlie Baker. Indeed, according to data Healey’s office provided, the executive branch’s headcount had topped 42,900 in December — Baker’s final full month in office — an increase of hundreds of employees from the summer.

Baker had promised a “thrifty” approach to governing, opting to work from a smaller office and often slicing spending from the annual budget. His administration shed thousands of employees early in his term after he pursued a controversial early retirement program, and the workforce constricted during most of his tenure. The executive branch shed nearly 3,000 employees between 2015 and 2022, state data show.

The dawn of Healey’s administration, and the departure of those who worked under Baker, brought a natural influx of new hires. Healey’s office said her administration has hired more than 4,200 people since January, with the first three months of her tenure seeing the biggest single-quarter surge in hires over the last three fiscal years.

“The Baker administration starved the commonwealth of employees. He was more concerned about the body count,” said David Holway, president of the National Association of Government Employees. He said the most noticeable hiring push under Healey has come at the Registry of Motor Vehicles, where officials have brought on more than 160 employees in response to a new law that allows people without legal immigration status to get a driver’s license.

Advertisement

Healey has often responded to problems early in her tenure by adding staff. Promising to aggressively combat climate change, she appointed a Cabinet-level climate chief to her office and mandated that every secretary name their own climate officer. Environmental Affairs also has a new deputy secretary (for federal and regional energy affairs), assistant secretary (for the same thing), and undersecretary (for environmental justice and equity).

Amid a deepening housing crisis, Healey created a housing secretary position. After safety problems mounted at the MBTA, the Department of Transportation now has a newly created safety chief. Healey installed a former attorney general candidate in her office to directly oversee her administration’s pursuit of federal funding.

The state budget, too, has grown, and expanding programs can naturally demand more workers, said Eileen McAnneny, a senior fellow at the Libertarian-leaning Pioneer Institute. But making sure that government is still operating efficiently is a balancing act, she said.

“Are you shifting resources or just adding resources? She seems to be adding resources,” McAnneny said of Healey. Whether that has actually improved state services is unclear, she said.

“Have we gotten any different or better results? I’m not aware of any,” McAnneny said. “We’re eight months into the Healey administration. What does she have to show for her first year?”

Advertisement

Healey said responses to some of the major problems the state is facing, such as a housing crunch, will not bear fruit immediately. But she defended the expanded workforce, whether it was spurred by changes passed by the Legislature — which last year created a new Veterans’ Services secretariat— or her own administration.

“These are important and invaluable positions,” Healey said. “And things change. We are not the world that we were in 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago. It seems to me you want a government that’s going to be innovative and nimble and ready to evolve.”

Beefing up employee counts has been a focus in other areas. The MBTA, for example, has been aggressively hiring as service lags across the system, though attrition has helped thwart its gains.

State government overall, which includes many offices not under the governor’s control, grew last year, too, but at a smaller rate of 3.3 percent. The judiciary, higher education, and the state’s other constitutional, independent, and legislative offices collectively added hundreds of employees, pushing the state’s full-time headcount to 87,425.

That, too, is the highest to close a fiscal year since June 2015, midway through Baker’s first year in office when the state workforce stood at 87,760.

The workforce would experience deep ebbs and some flows across Baker’s eight years. For example, after shedding employees under the early retirement push in 2015, his administration added hundreds of employees over three consecutive years of budget surpluses and solid tax revenue.

Advertisement

Then, COVID hit, and the state — like many in the private sector — lost workers. Baker’s administration also absorbed the loss of nearly 1,000 executive branch employees who left their jobs in 2021 because they did not, or would not, comply with Baker’s vaccine mandate for public employees, a requirement Healey later lifted.

The changes underscore that there are many factors that affect hiring at the state level, said Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, a business-backed budget watchdog.

“Who’s in charge and their vision of government is one of those things. It’s also pretty apparent it’s not the only thing,” Howgate said. “It’s the fiscal situation of the commonwealth . . . and in the pandemic, it’s what’s going on in the rest of the world.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.