Showers return Tuesday with heaviest precipitation along South Coast and Rhode Island

The jet stream has been much more active than usual in the warmer months. Typically we don’t have much activity in the summer because there’s not a lot of temperature contrast. This summer for a whole plethora of meteorological conditions, the jet stream has provided copious amounts of rainfall.

The weekend weather once again provided some showers and storms, as we saw Sunday. Not everybody got wet, and between the showers it was quite nice. Logan Airport had an afternoon thunderstorm which dropped just about 1/10th of an inch of rainfall. The summer of rainfall continues with more showers and potential thunderstorms on the way late Monday and Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning an area of low pressure will move south of New England. If this were winter we would likely have a burst of heavy mixed precipitation or snow in the morning followed by a little drizzle or snow showers in the afternoon. In these warmer months, the precipitation will obviously be rain and even potential severe weather.

On Tuesday, lift in the atmosphere will come from warm air trying to move north over air that is a little drier and a little cooler. This lift will produce a line of showers and thunderstorms moving north. Depending on exactly how far the boundary moved will determine how far north the heaviest precipitation ends up. I think that a good deal of Massachusetts will end up with at least some showers, and some of those showers could be heavy. Temperatures will be cooler due to the rain and clouds and actual highs will struggle to get to 70 degrees Tuesday. Most of the rain should be over between roughly 1 and 3 p.m. tomorrow.

Storms will blanket the area Tuesday. Tropical Tidbits

Rainfall doesn’t fall in polygons. If you look at the map below, you’ll see that the heaviest precipitation is forecast to be along the south coast. Most of the showers will be over in the morning, though there could be a few left over in the afternoon before clearing takes place for Wednesday.

Rainfall is forecast to be heaviest along the south coast on Tuesday. NOAA

On Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, humidity levels will be moderate or even at times tropical. For sky conditions, look for a blend of clouds and sunshine. Late on Friday, a cold front will come through with another chance for showers and thunderstorms. The timing of this is actually good for the weekend.

Reading around 80 are likely Wednesday with a return of sunshine. WeatherBELL

As long as this front continues to move, we are going to have lots of sunshine and much drier air this weekend. Looking at the dew point forecast for Saturday, it shows levels down in the 50s, which would be very comfortable, and along with warm temperatures, would provide a great weekend ahead. Let’s hope that the atmosphere continues to play along with my forecast and this all materializes.

Drier air is forecast to be with us this upcoming weekend along with seasonably warm conditions. WeatherBell



