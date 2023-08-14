N.H. woman sues Eataly Boston after she allegedly slipped on piece of prosciutto

In a lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court on Friday, Alice and Ronald Cohen, a married couple who live in Gilford, N.H., claimed Alice “was injured as a result of a fall caused by the negligent acts” of Eataly’s Prudential Center store in October 2022. The couple is seeking upwards of $50,000 in damages, according to the complaint.

A New Hampshire woman who says she fractured her ankle after slipping on a piece of prosciutto at Eataly in Boston filed a negligence lawsuit against the Italian eatery and market, alleging the store failed to create a safe environment for her and its customers.

While shopping at Eataly on Oct. 7, 2022, Alice Cohen approached an area of the store where food samples were being handed out to customers, according to the lawsuit. She then “slipped and fell on a piece of prosciutto on the floor injuring her left ankle resulting in a fracture,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit claims Eataly breached its duties to Alice Cohen and its customers by “failing to ensure that the floor was safe for Plaintiff and other patrons, by failing to ensure that the floor was free from unnecessarily dangerous conditions, by failing to adequately prevent and/or remove hazards from the premises and by failing to warn Plaintiff of the dangerous condition.”

Due to the alleged negligence, the lawsuit states, Alice Cohen “injured her ankle, as well as loss of enjoyment of life, and experiencing great pain and suffering.”

Eataly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @amandakauf1.