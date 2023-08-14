Pretrial release granted for N.H. woman charged with taking explicit photos of children at Tyngsborough day care

Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, N.H., was charged in June with sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography for allegedly taking nude photos of children at Creative Minds Early Learning Center in Tyngsborough and sharing them with her one-time partner, former New Hampshire state representative Stacie Marie Laughton of Nashua, according to court records.

A New Hampshire woman charged with taking sexually explicit photos of children at a Tyngsborough day care center where she worked and sending them to a former New Hampshire lawmaker is eligible for release from jail, according to federal judge’s ruling filed in court Friday.

On Friday, a judge granted Groves’ motion for pretrial release with several conditions, including that she must continue living in the home of her parents, who would serve as third-party custodians, and that no one under the age of 18 enter the home. Groves would also be prohibited from accessing her seized iPhone, and her parent’s devices must be password-protected and removed from the home when they are not there, according to court documents.

In his ruling granting Groves’ pretrial release, Judge Donald Caball wrote that “the weight of the evidence against the defendant is strong” and involves children, underscoring “the risk of danger to the community if the defendant is released.”

“Critically, however, the court finds that conditions of release can be fashioned to address this risk and reasonably assure the safety of the community,” the ruling said.

Groves is also prohibited from visiting the Creative Minds day care center and cannot contact any staff or clients, the ruling said.

A hearing in Groves’ case is scheduled for Friday at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

Stacie Marie Laughton, 39, of Nashua, N.H. Uncredited/Associated Press

More than 10,000 text messages between Groves and Laughton were discovered during a forensic review of Groves’ phone, including discussions about, and the transfer of, sexually explicit images of children who appear to be between 3 and 5 years old, according to prosecutors.

Laughton, a Democrat, resigned from the New Hampshire House in December after she was charged with stalking Groves. She was first elected to the House in 2012 and was believed to be the first transgender person elected to the state Legislature, but she later resigned following reports about convictions in 2008 for identity fraud and falsifying evidence. She ran again and was elected in 2020, and was re-elected two years later.

Laughton has been charged with aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of children, prosecutors said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.