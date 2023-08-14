Residents of Avon 3-family home escape 2-alarm fire before firefighters arrive

Those living on the second and third floors were asleep but were awoken by smoke detectors, allowing them to escape the flames, firefighters said.

A call reporting the fire at 37 Page St. came in at about 8:30 p.m., the Avon Fire Department said in a statement .

All five residents of a three-family home in Avon escaped a two-alarm blaze before firefighters arrived to put out the flames amid intense heat and humidity on Monday night, officials said.

Firefighters saw smoke from the third floor when they arrived and found heavy fire when they got to the second floor of the building, according to the statement.

Fire crews “frequently” rotated in and out of the effort in response to the intense heat and humidity. The blaze was knocked down by 10 p.m., the statement said.

“Our crews and those from our mutual aid partners faced extremely challenging conditions,” Avon Fire Chief Robert Spurr said in the statement. “We moved firefighters in and out to make sure they weren’t overwhelmed by the conditions.”

The Stoughton, Holbrook, Randolph, Brockton, Canton, Abington, and West Bridgewater fire departments provided mutual aid, with Easton crews covering Avon stations, and Avon police also responding to the scene of the blaze, according to the statement.

More than half of home fires reported to fire departments across the country between 2014 and 2018 were brought to residents’ attention by working smoke alarms, according to data from the Quincy-based National Fire Protection Association that was included in the statement.

“This is a good reminder for everyone to regularly test their smoke detectors,” Spurr said. “Smoke detectors definitely saved lives tonight.”

The blaze is under investigation by the Avon Fire Department and State Police assigned to the state fire marshal’s office.

