Somerville man wanted on arrest warrant for violating parole in alleged Medford attack

A Somerville man charged with assault in connection with an attack on a woman near Tufts University last month is wanted on an arrest warrant after he violated his probation by cutting off his GPS ankle monitor, Medford police said Monday.

Nature Moncoeur, 18, was arrested last month and charged with assault and battery and attempted kidnapping, police said.

On July 2 at around 10:45 p.m., the woman, who is in her 20s, was going for a walk when she realized Moncoeur was following her. Then, at the intersection of Royall and Main streets, Moncoeur allegedly attacked her, police said.