Quincy man arrested in connection with South End attack due in Boston courthouse

The Quincy man who allegedly attacked a woman in the South End Saturday night before being driven off by a witness who heard the woman screaming is scheduled to appear in Boston Municipal Court Monday.
Amos Sykes, 35, was arrested by Boston police shortly after he allegedly grabbed the woman from behind, pushed her to the ground, and began punching her in the head, police said. The incident took place as the woman was walking on Columbus Avenue at around 9:39 p.m., police said.
“Several witnesses in the area heard the sound of a person screaming and observed the suspect, later identified as Sykes, punching a woman in the head as he sat on top of her,” police wrote in a social media posting.
Advertisement
Skyes allegedly “attempted to take off the victim’s clothing before a witness stepped in to fight off Sykes.”
Officers responded and “observed one of the witnesses fighting with Sykes, in an attempt to defend the victim. Sykes fled the scene on foot and was immediately apprehended,” police wrote.
The woman was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Sykes is currently charged with indecent assault and battery and assault and battery, according to police.
This is a developing story.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.