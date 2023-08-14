Quincy man arrested in connection with South End attack due in Boston courthouse

The Quincy man who allegedly attacked a woman in the South End Saturday night before being driven off by a witness who heard the woman screaming is scheduled to appear in Boston Municipal Court Monday.

Amos Sykes, 35, was arrested by Boston police shortly after he allegedly grabbed the woman from behind, pushed her to the ground, and began punching her in the head, police said. The incident took place as the woman was walking on Columbus Avenue at around 9:39 p.m., police said.

“Several witnesses in the area heard the sound of a person screaming and observed the suspect, later identified as Sykes, punching a woman in the head as he sat on top of her,” police wrote in a social media posting.